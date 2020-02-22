High school roundups

BOYS

BERGMAN 71, CLINTON 42 Asher Fultz had 20 points while Shelton Welsh and Chance Carter both had 14 for Bergman (30-6), as the Panthers cruised on their home floor during the semifinals of the 3A-1 East Conference tournament.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 62, DREW CENTRAL 59 Suazell Farmer had 29 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists to push Helena-West Helena (18-8) to the 3A-8 Conference tournament title at DeWitt.

IZARD COUNTY 77, OMAHA 44 Izard County advanced to the championship game of the 1A-2 district tournament with Friday's victory over the host team. The Cougars (32-5), who advanced to the championship game for the sixth consecutive season, were led by Caleb Faulkner's 19 points. Dylan Tharp had 14 points for Izard County and Coby Everett added 13.

JACKSONVILLE 61, WATSON CHAPEL 41 Davonte Davis led the way with 22 points as the Titans (16-4, 12-0) downed the Wildcats (6-18, 2-9) in Jacksonville. T.J. Stewart added 14 for Jacksonville, which led 27-15 at the half. Khamani Cooper paced Watson Chapel with 20 points while Jordan Tillmon put in 16.

JONESBORO 76, SEARCY 71 Keylin McBride scored 27 points to lead four players in double figures for Jonesboro (15-9, 8-4 5A-East), which swept the season series. Rashaud Marshall had 15 points while Jesse Washington and Kavon Pointer both had 11 for the Hurricane.

MAGNOLIA 62, WARREN 39 Colby Garland had 21 points and Derrian Ford chimed in with 13 as Magnolia (21-0, 12-0 4A-8) dominated. Kyle Carver had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Braelyn Beasley ended with 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Panthers.

MOUNTAIN HOME 62, NETTLETON 58 (2OT) Mat Jones had 26 points and Wyatt Gilbert followed with 21 for Mountain Home (17-11, 5-7 5A-East), which survived in two overtimes. DaVares Whitaker had 17 points and Jarrod Graham chipped in with 14 for Nettleton (6-17, 3-9). D'Mareon Daniels scored 12 points and Taybin McCullough added 11 for the Raiders.

OZARK 57, DARDANELLE 51 Jaxson Harris had 18 points as Ozark (19-8) advanced to the 4A-4 Conference tournament title game by beating the home team. Blake Chambers scored 13 points for Dardanelle (24-5).

STAR CITY 80, CROSSETT 64 Marvion Scott had 28 points and five rebounds for Star City (13-11), which rolled past Crossett ahead of next week's regionals. Caleb Muckleroy scored 14 points and Tae Maddox followed with 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

TUCKERMAN 56, BALD KNOB 54 Ben Keton finished with 19 points, including the game-winning basket, for Tuckerman (23-10) in the 3A-2 Conference tournament at Cedar Ridge. Dayton Watson had 14 points and Jayden Shannon chipped in with 10 for the Bulldogs.

WEST MEMPHIS 79, PARAGOULD 23 Deon Williams had nine points and Kyalan Sykes added eight for West Memphis (21-4, 11-1 5A-East), which didn't play its top six players. Eli Schreit had nine points to lead Paragould (1-22, 0-12).

WESTERN GROVE 67, VIOLA 57 Zach Bolin' 24 points pushed Western Grove (25-8) to the finals of the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Omaha.

GIRLS

MORRILTON 45, POTTSVILLE 42 A putback from Mya Everette with 17 seconds left put Morrilton (20-5) ahead to stay as the Lady Devil Dogs moves into today's 4A-4 Conference tournament title game. Cheyanne Kemp had 25 points for the Morrilton. Abbie Cain scored 10 points to lead Pottsville (14-10).

STAR CITY 53, CROSSETT 23 Janiya Johnson had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals as Star City (27-0, 12-0 4A-8) ended a perfect regular season.

VALLEY SPRINGS 56, ROSE BUD 47 Maura Moore knocked down seven free throws late and finished with 22 points to help Valley Springs (29-7) move to the championship game of the 3A-1 East Conference tournament at Bergman. Cayley Patrick had 15 points for the Lady Tigers.

WEST MEMPHIS 54, PARAGOULD 34 Aryah Hazley had a game-high 21 points for West Memphis (21-5, 10-2 5A-East), which forced 21 turnovers. Janiyah Tucker added 15 points for the Lady Blue Devils. Alex Branguard had 17 points for Paragould (8-15, 4-8).

