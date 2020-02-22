IN THE GARDEN: Unhappy boxwoods, non-blooming camellias and the surprising Italian arum

Q I have two 30-year-old boxwoods, one on either side of my front door. One seems healthy and thriving while the other seems to be having trouble. Its leaves are somewhat orangey, and the limbs seem to be scaly. What could be going on? This has never happened before.

A Boxwoods often take on an orange appearance in a colder winter, especially one with as much fluctuation as we have had. I have seen a lot of boxwoods that are bright orange in Central Arkansas. The good news is that they should re-green as temperatures rise. I can't see the stems too clearly in the picture. It is possible you have a scale insect, or your plants could just have older, woodier stems. You can take a stem to your local county extension office or a nursery for proper identification.

Many camellias lost flower buds in November 2019's sudden freeze and so aren't flowering as heavily as normal.(Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)

Q I need your help. I have a camellia bush that is about 10 years old and has bloomed every year. This year, not a single blossom. It looks very healthy, and I do not find any diseased leaves. Please tell me what I am doing wrong. This a large and beautiful bush.

A I don't think you are alone. I have heard from many gardeners that their camellia flower buds were damaged by the November freeze. Even my sasanqua camellias, which bloom in late fall through early winter, were not as long-blooming this year. I had blooms, but a much shortened season. I hope your camellia does get some filtered sun since they won't bloom well in deep shade. But if it has bloomed every other year, I would say mark down this year's lapse to our roller-coaster season and early hard freeze. For this season, fertilize it in April and water as needed during the summer. Hopefully, flowers will appear again next year.

Italian arum is a native plant that flowers with a white spathe-like bloom similar to peace lily; but arum's leaves die back in summer, leaving behind a seed stalk loaded with bright orange seeds. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Q Please identify the plant in the picture. I was cleaning out some heavily wooded areas in my yard and found these plants. I do not think I planted them and was surprised to find them already green and growing, as cold as it is. A friend guessed calla lily and another caladium, but I looked them up and don't think so. Hope you can help.

A The plant in question is a great shade-loving perennial called Italian arum. They grow in the cool season and will soon produce a white spathe-like bloom (similar to a peace lily houseplant flower). After blooming and seed set, the foliage will die back with warm weather, leaving behind the seed stalk. I get many questions asking what these orange or red seeds are when there are no leaves around them.

Pruning roses is an annual chore; hybrid teas are normally cut back to 18 inches or less from mid-February to early March, while climbing roses can be pruned less aggressively. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)

Q My roses grew almost 8 feet tall last summer, and I did not prune them back. When it warmed up in January, they all started leafing out, but I still didn't prune. The colder weather hit and the new growth stopped coming on, but I still haven't pruned. Don't you think it is time? I would like to make them a lot smaller, but I still want them to bloom. Help!

A Pruning roses is an annual job. Hybrid tea rose bushes normally are pruned back to 18 inches or less each year, while shrub roses can be pruned less aggressively. Taking them back to 2 or 3 feet would be fine. Thin them out and start fertilizing in mid-March. Most roses bloom on the new growth, so pruning actually will give you more roses since you will be increasing new growth. Climbing rose bushes and a few spring-blooming-only antique rose bushes should be allowed to bloom before pruning. All other roses should be pruned before new growth is rapidly growing -- usually from late February to early March, depending on our weather.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email

jcarson@arkansasonline.com

HomeStyle on 02/22/2020