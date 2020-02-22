• Seloni Khetarpal, 36, of Massillon, Ohio, was charged with disrupting police services, a felony, accused of repeatedly calling 911 after her parents cut off her cellphone service, telling authorities that she believed the calls to the emergency line were for "a legitimate issue."

• Holly McNally, 35, of Indiana, who had given birth just three days earlier, said her "mom- and gut-instinct" prompted her to stop along an Indianapolis highway and help save a driver who was on fire after his tanker truck loaded with jet fuel overturned and burst into flames.

• Jessica Boomershire, 42, a prisoner in Dayton, Ohio, who was caught on security video falling through a holding area ceiling in the jail and landing head-first in a trash can during a botched escape attempt, was charged with escape and vandalism, prosecutors said.

• Markus House of Memphis faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges after he was accused of shooting seven people, who all survived, during an argument over a street race.

• Renato Gaviao, a Brazilian police detective, said Sean Grebinger, 48, a Louisiana man suspected of killing his estranged wife in 2013 and hiding her body before fleeing to Brazil, was found dead in a prison cell while awaiting extradition to the United States.

• Tim Daly, a spokesman for California's Department of Fish and Wildlife, said an elderly female bear weighing about 400 pounds was tranquilized and relocated after it spent a few days ambling along streets and wandering though backyards in Monrovia, a Los Angeles suburb.

• Kristine Hendrix, the president of the University City, Mo., School Board, who filed a civil suit after she was shocked with a stun gun and arrested as she watched a 2015 police-misconduct protest march in St. Louis, was awarded $3,500 in damages by a jury.

• Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, of Middlesex, England, who supported the Islamic State group, admitted plans to bomb St. Paul's Cathedral in London in a 2019 plot that included scouting trips to the historic site, prosecutors said.

• Terry Kielisch, 56, of Blythe, Ga., who said he didn't like a helicopter piloted by a Georgia state trooper flying near his home, pleaded guilty to using a .308-caliber rifle to shoot the aircraft, which was able to land safely but received $60,000 in damage, federal prosecutors said.

