In the news

Today at 3:05 a.m. | Updated February 22, 2020 at 3:05 a.m.

Seloni Khetarpal, 36, of Massillon, Ohio, was charged with disrupting police services, a felony, accused of repeatedly calling 911 after her parents cut off her cellphone service, telling authorities that she believed the calls to the emergency line were for "a legitimate issue."

Holly McNally, 35, of Indiana, who had given birth just three days earlier, said her "mom- and gut-instinct" prompted her to stop along an Indianapolis highway and help save a driver who was on fire after his tanker truck loaded with jet fuel overturned and burst into flames.

Jessica Boomershire, 42, a prisoner in Dayton, Ohio, who was caught on security video falling through a holding area ceiling in the jail and landing head-first in a trash can during a botched escape attempt, was charged with escape and vandalism, prosecutors said.

Markus House of Memphis faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges after he was accused of shooting seven people, who all survived, during an argument over a street race.

Renato Gaviao, a Brazilian police detective, said Sean Grebinger, 48, a Louisiana man suspected of killing his estranged wife in 2013 and hiding her body before fleeing to Brazil, was found dead in a prison cell while awaiting extradition to the United States.

Tim Daly, a spokesman for California's Department of Fish and Wildlife, said an elderly female bear weighing about 400 pounds was tranquilized and relocated after it spent a few days ambling along streets and wandering though backyards in Monrovia, a Los Angeles suburb.

Kristine Hendrix, the president of the University City, Mo., School Board, who filed a civil suit after she was shocked with a stun gun and arrested as she watched a 2015 police-misconduct protest march in St. Louis, was awarded $3,500 in damages by a jury.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, of Middlesex, England, who supported the Islamic State group, admitted plans to bomb St. Paul's Cathedral in London in a 2019 plot that included scouting trips to the historic site, prosecutors said.

Terry Kielisch, 56, of Blythe, Ga., who said he didn't like a helicopter piloted by a Georgia state trooper flying near his home, pleaded guilty to using a .308-caliber rifle to shoot the aircraft, which was able to land safely but received $60,000 in damage, federal prosecutors said.

