Joe's game status remains in limbo

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe has missed six games this season -- including the past five since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee -- but the sophomore from Fort Smith is second in the SEC in three-point baskets with 72 behind Alabama junior John Petty's 79.

The Razorbacks (16-10, 4-9 SEC) hope Joe can increase his three-point production against Missouri (13-13, 5-8) at Walton Arena today, but for any chance of that happening he'll have to play.

Joe resumed practicing this week and has looked good, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said, but it remains uncertain if he'll return against the Tigers.

Musselman said he expects to know this morning whether Joe will play today.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJXSkr2WwnU]

"Right now, it's kind of about the swelling," Musselman said before Friday's practice. "Then it's how an individual player feels after going through another practice."

Joe dressed out for Arkansas' game at Florida on Tuesday night and has gone through much of the work in practice this week -- but not all of it -- without swelling in his right knee, Musselman said.

"He did get held out at the end of practice [Thursday] when we started doing our live Missouri scout stuff," Musselman said. "He's going to get held out of some stuff [Friday] as well."

Musselman said Joe has a good attitude about the rehabilitation process.

"I think his mindset's awesome, I really do," Musselman said. "I think he's excited about getting closer to being able to play.

"I think it's been good for him to get some practices under his belt. Because you want live action and some dribble drive and stuff like that. So we did some live offensive segments, which we really haven't done lot of live stuff because of a lack of bodies."

Musselman said if Joe is able to play, it likely will be more than a few minutes.

"I wouldn't call it 'spot action,' " Musselman said. "I think it will either be a go or not a go. I think that's probably the best way to describe it.

"I don't think it will be playing 12 minutes. It's going to be he's able to go or not to go. Obviously, we're not going to play him 40 minutes if he's available. But it's not going to be some huge minutes restriction if that would be the case."

Joe, who missed Missouri's 83-79 overtime victory against Arkansas in Mizzou Arena two weeks ago, averaged 20.0 points and hit 14 of 24 shots, including 11 of 21 three-pointers, in two games against the Tigers last season.

"He's a very talented player, but it doesn't change our approach," Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said of Joe's possible return today. "If he's on the floor we know what type of player he is and we'll have the personnel to defend him. It doesn't change our approach. No, not at all."

Joe is averaging 16.0 points, but the Razorbacks have missed his defense as much if not more than his offense while going 0-5 since his surgery.

Going with a bigger lineup in Joe's absence -- with forwards Reggie Chaney, Jeantal Cylla or Ethan Henderson getting increased minutes -- hasn't helped Arkansas' rebounding, Musselman said, and has adversely impacted the defense because of the team having less lateral speed on the court.

Joe does a good job of defending without fouling. He's averaging 1.8 fouls per 40 minutes for the lowest ratio on the team. Henderson's ratio of fouls per 40 minutes is 8.9, Chaney's 6.4 and Cylla's 6.2.

The 6-5 Joe is averaging 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals. He's taken a team-high 11 charges.

"We've missed Isaiah in so many different areas," Musselman said. "Obviously, the natural thing is just shooting -- and even on nights he didn't have great shooting [games] he always drew extra attention.

"From a defensive standpoint, you look at our basketball team and fouls per minute, we have some really high fouls per minute players and he's not one of those guys. He also does a great job of rebounding for his position. So I think he gives us a lot of things."

Auburn, ranked No. 13, has lost its last two games at Missouri 85-73 and at Georgia 65-55 with freshman forward Isaac Okoro sitting out because of a hamstring injury.

Missouri has played much of the season without guard Mark Smith (back) and center Jeremiah Timon (foot).

Alabama lost back-to-back SEC home games to Arkansas and Tennessee with guard Herb Jones sidelined by a wrist injury.

James Wise, expected to star at Memphis as a freshman, instead played in just three games before leaving the program to prepare for the NBA Draft. He had sat out seven games of a 12-game NCAA suspension for rules violations when he left the Tigers.

Memphis was ranked as high as No. 9 in The Associated Press poll after a 12-1 start, but is now unranked and 18-8.

"Auburn's a different team without Okoro, Alabama's different without Herb Jones," Musselman said. "In college basketball when you're missing one of your stars, it changes things dramatically.

"Look at Memphis. They lose a guy and they go from aspirations of trying to win a national championship to trying to get in the [NCAA] Tournament.

"At the NBA level it's different. You have tons of talent on the roster. It's just different at the collegiate level, for everybody, not just at Arkansas."

Missouri at Arkansas

WHEN Noon today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville.

RECORDS Arkansas 16-10, 4-9 SEC. Missouri 13-13, 5-8.

SERIES Arkansas leads 27-25

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TELEVISION SEC Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Xavier Pinson, 6-2;So.;10.3;2.7

G Dru Smith, 6-3;Jr.;12.5;4.1

G Javon Pickett, 6-5;So.;7.3;3.8

F Kobe Brown, 6-7;Fr.;5.7;3.3

C Reed Nikko, 6-10;Sr.;4.6;3.6

COACH Cuonzo Martin (48-43 in three seasons at Missouri, 234-164 in 12 seasons overall).

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Mason Jones, 6-5;Jr.;20.8;5.8

G Jimmy Whitt, 6-3;Sr.;14.5;4.8

G Desi Sills, 6-1;So.;9.7;2.9

F Adrio Bailey, 6-6;Sr.;6.9;4.6

F Ethan Henderson, 6-8;So.;1.3;1.6

COACH Eric Musselman (16-10 in first season at Arkansas, 126-43 in five seasons overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Missouri;;Arkansas

67.4;Points for;73.8

65.3;Points against;67.4

+0.4;Rebound margin;-6.5

+0.4;Turnover margin;+4.7

41.2;FG pct.;43.6

31.0;3-PT pct.;31.3

77.1;FT pct.;72.4

CHALK TALK Missouri beat Arkansas 83-79 in overtime at Mizzou Arena two weeks ago. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 24 points and Mason Jones and Reggie Chaney each scored 17 to lead the Razorbacks ... Arkansas sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, who has missed the last five games since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Feb. 4, has practiced this week, but it's uncertain if he'll play today, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said ... Missouri guard Mark Smith (back) will miss his seventh consecutive game, Tigers Coach Cuonzo Martin said, while center Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) is questionable. Tilmon has missed 13 games this season, including the last four ... Arkansas has lost four consecutive SEC home games for the first time since joining the conference for the 1991-92 season. It's the longest home conference losing streak for the Razorbacks since the 1970-71 season when they lost seven consecutive Southwest Conference games in Fayetteville ... Arkansas lost five consecutive games since winning at Alabama two weeks ago ... Missouri is 1-8 on the road this season and 0-6 in SEC road games. The Tigers' lone road victory is 64-54 at Temple on Dec. 1.

Sports on 02/22/2020