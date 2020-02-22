LR man arrested in car reported stolen

Jacksonville police on Monday arrested a Little Rock man on suspicion of driving a stolen car and carrying a stack of checks from a bowling alley, according to an arrest report.

An officer spotted Demarian Ford, 19, in a 2015 Jeep Renegade parked in Johnson Park at 1100 Goshen St. after closure. The car was reported stolen by Little Rock Police Department, the report said.

Ford told police the car was his cousin's after first saying he did not know how he got possession of the vehicle.

The officer found a "large stack of checks" from Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge in Little Rock in the vehicle, according to the report.

Ford was transported to Pulaski County jail where he has a bail of $3,250. The arrest report lists charges of felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor theft of property.

Metro on 02/22/2020