Northside senior steps up down stretch

FORT SMITH -- As much as his offensive play was needed, two big defensive plays by senior Jaylin Williams in his final home game Friday night lifted Fort Smith Northside.

Along with his game-high 21 points, Williams took a charge with 1.6 seconds left to snuff out a North Little Rock rally to lead the Grizzlies to a 45-42 victory over the top-ranked Charging Wildcats in a 6A-Central game at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and keeps Northside (18-8, 8-4) alive for a first-round postseason bye at next month's 6A state tournament.

"We want the best seed to put us in the best position in the state tournament," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "We can't get first, so we are fighting for second. We made a huge step tonight."

The loss ended a 13-game winning streak by the Charging Wildcats (20-4, 11-1), who clinched the league title and top seed Tuesday night at Little Rock Catholic.

"We were playing uphill the whole game ... on the road against the defending state champion," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "We could never get over the hump to get the lead or make that one key play. In this game, every possession became important. We'll learn from this game.

North Little Rock never led, yet had a chance to tie the game with 1:43 left and trailing 43-42, but Tracy Steele made one of two free throws. The Charging Wildcats had two different possessions with a chance to take the lead, but Williams snuffed them both out.

On the first possession, Williams blocked a layup and got the rebound with 1:15 remaining, but a Northside turnover gave North Little Rock possession with 44 seconds left.

After North Little Rock called timeout with 16.3 seconds remaining, Northside had two fouls to give, leaving the Charging Wildcats 6.3 seconds. Spencer Simes drove to the basket and Williams took the charge with 1.6 left. Jacob Joe was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

Williams also had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Grizzlies.

"On the last play, we just wanted to keep them in front of us," Burnett said. "I was excited how we played defense at the end. Those fouls to give were huge pushing them back into backcourt. That gave them one shot and not much of a chance for a rebound."

Bryson Warren had 11 points to lead North Little Rock.

GIRLS

FS NORTHSIDE 57,

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 38

The Lady Bears continued their unbeaten march through the 6A-Central, using a 31-4 run in the final 11:56 of the first half to seize control of the game and down the Lady Charging Wildcats.

Jersey Wolfenbarger finished with a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Bears.

"I thought Jersey was dominant from the start," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "I thought Tracey Breshers was dominant on the defense end. I was proud of the way we played tonight. That was a good a win as we have had against North Little Rock."

Northside (22-3, 12-0) has now won 18 consecutive games. With Cabot's loss to Bryant Friday, the Lady Bears clinched the outright 6A-Central title and the league's top seed. For Smith, that is 17 conference titles in his 26 years at Northside.

"We've never gone 14-0 in the 6A-Central, but we are trying to win a state championship," Smith said.

North Little Rock (14-12, 7-5) led 12-6 with 3:56 left in the first quarter, but Northside finished with a 10-0 run to seize a 16-12 lead after a quarter.

The dominance continued for the Lady Bears in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Charging Wildcats 21-4, including a 15-0 run, to build a commanding 37-16 halftime lead. Wolfenbarger scored 11 points in the second quarter, seven of which was in the big run.

Northside used another 10-0 run in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to its largest at 49-20.

Williams scored 11 to pace North Little Rock, while Destin Duckworth added 10.

