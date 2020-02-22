Oregon clubs Cal, runs win streak to 13

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Sabrina Ionescu posted 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as fan and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside to support her, leading No. 3 Oregon to its 13th consecutive win with a 93-61 victory over California on Friday night.

Erin Boley hit six of her eight three-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points as the Ducks (25-2, 14-1 Pac-12) closed in on another conference title.

After reaching the 1,000 assists mark in last Friday's 80-66 win at UCLA, Ionescu moved within nine rebounds of becoming the first player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

She grew up in nearby Walnut Creek, while Coach Kelly Graves spent three seasons from 1997-2000 coaching Saint Mary's College, close by in Moraga.

Boley shot 8 of 9 from behind the arc to finish one three-pointer off her career high of nine set at Washington on Jan. 27, 2019.

Jaelyn Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-25 shooting and Cailyn Crocker added 15 points to lead Cal (10-16, 2-13) after the Golden Bears took a 105-55 thumping from the Ducks on Jan. 19 in Eugene. That was Oregon's second-most points this season and highest total for a conference game.

This time, Oregon hit six of its first eight shots and jumped to a 15-2 lead behind snappy passing and in-your-face, pressure defense.

Ruthy Hebard had 20 points -- making 10 of 13 shots -- and 15 rebounds for Oregon. She is the reigning Pac-12 and national player of the week after averaging 26 points and 13.5 rebounds in her team's road sweep of UCLA and USC.

Oregon began its final road trip of the Pac-12 regular season looking to clinch at least a share of its third consecutive conference title by sweeping of the Northern California schools.

With fourth-ranked Stanford next up Monday at Maples Pavilion, the Ducks already have eight wins over ranked opponents and five against top-10 teams.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 85, UTAH 69

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sam Thomas scored a career-high 31 points and No. 11 Arizona, missing its leading scorer, still rolled past Utah.

Aari McDonald, who was ranked eighth in the nation at 20.5 points per game, missed the matchup with a lower leg injury and is day-to-day.

Thomas, a junior, made 8 of 13 shots and all 13 of her free throws for the Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12).

Brynna Maxwell made 5 of 8 from the arc and scored 22 points with five assists for the Utes (12-14, 5-10), who have lost three in a row.

NO. 12 DePAUL 87,

GEORGETOWN 69

WASHINGTON -- Sonya Morris scored 22 points, Chante Stonewall had 20 and No. 12 DePaul beat Georgetown with the Blue Demons wrapping up the outright Big East regular-season title.

DePaul (25-3, 15-1) needed either a win against the Hoyas (5-21, 2-13) or a Marquette loss to Villanova to claim the outright crown and got both with the Golden Eagles (11-5) losing to the Wildcats 61-47.

Morris made seven three-pointers and had nine rebounds.

NO. 21 ARIZONA STATE 65,

COLORADO 59

BOULDER, Colo. -- Reili Richardson and Ja'Tavia Tapley scored 16 points apiece, each with seven in the fourth quarter, to help No. 21 Arizona State rally for a victory over Colorado.

Tapley scored the first seven points in a 10-0 run that gave the Sun Devils a 55-51 lead on Robbi Ryan's three-pointer with 1:24 left in the game. Ryan finished with 15 points.

Arizona State (19-8, 9-6 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win. Emma Clarke had 12 points to lead Colorado (15-11, 4-11).

NO. 23 MISSOURI STATE 76,

EVANSVILLE 62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Alexa Willard scored 14 points, Abby Hipp added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 23 Missouri State beat Evansville.

Brice Calip had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Bears (22-3, 12-1 Missouri Valley), who trailed for the only time when the Aces (3-22, 0-14) scored the opening basket on Lola Bracy's three-pointer.

The Bears shot just 33% from the field, including 25% from three-point range, but had 81 field-goal attempts thanks to a 23-4 advantage on the offensive glass.

NO. 25 PRINCETON 66, HARVARD 45

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Bella Alarie scored 18 points, Taylor Baur had 11 points and seven rebounds, and No. 25 Princeton beat Harvard for its 16th consecutive victory.

Princeton (20-1, 9-0 Ivy League) has won five consecutive games by 15-plus points, totaling 12 decisions by 20 or more. Before this season, the Tigers were last ranked in 2015 when they finished the regular season 30-0.

Maddie Stuhlreyer led Harvard (14-8, 5-4) with 11 points.

