Police arrest suspect in fatal Forrest City shooting

by William Sanders | Today at 5:50 p.m.
Forrest City police on Friday arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting at a funeral home, according to a Facebook post by the Forrest City Police Department.

Christopher Reed, 33, of Forrest City has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and five felony counts of aggravated assault in the shooting at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation, according to the post.

Officers on Friday responded to a call about the shooting at the funeral home, located at 1900 S. Washington St., and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim — Curtis Allen, 35, of Illinois — was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where he died of his injuries on Saturday, the post said.

Forrest City police said witnesses identified Reed as the suspect. The statement said Reed “was located moments after the shooting on a street adjacent to the original location,” and that he surrendered to police.

