PREP BASKETBALL: Valley Springs' defense stymies Mountain View

BERGMAN -- Valley Springs' boys find a way to pile up the points, but it's the defensive play that takes precedence for Tigers coach Blake Hanney.

Valley Springs held Mountain View to just one bucket over the first 10 minutes and just 12 field goals for the game, and the top-seeded Tigers cruised into the 3A-1 East Conference championship game with a sounding 70-28 victory Friday night.

"We really wanted to turn it up on the defensive end and let it feed our offense," Hanney said. "We hadn't played in seven days, and we are a defense-first team. I think we will be able to put the ball in the hole most nights, but when you can hold your opponents to 44 points per game over 34 games, you're giving yourself a shot."

Teagan James and Brock Lippe had combined to give Valley Springs (31-3) a 9-0 lead before Bryce Board put Mountain View (11-14) on the scoreboard with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first quarter. The Yellowjackets didn't score again until Sam Fletcher scored inside with 5:45 before halftime.

By that time, the Tigers had plenty of time to knock off any rust they had from not playing in a week. Valley Springs enjoyed a 13-2 lead after one quarter, then Braydon Carnahan hit consecutive 3-pointers to start the second quarter and Brock Lippe added four free throws for a 23-2 cushion.

"I'm proud of my kids," Hanney said. "They battle, and I hold them accountable. They hold each other accountable. We're on a mission, and they want it. They're working for it."

Carnahan had 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 14 to lead Valley Springs, which had a 32-12 halftime cushion and stretched it to 54-18 after three quarters. Lippe was a close second with 14, followed by James with 12.

J'air Jackson and Fletcher each had seven points for Mountain View, which will be the conference's fourth seed in the Class 3A Region 1 tournament next week in Waldron. Valley Springs will play in today's championship game against Bergman, a 71-42 winner over Clinton in the late semifinal game.

Mountain View 2 10 6 10 -- 28

Valley Springs 13 19 22 16 -- 70

Mountain View (11-14): Jackson 7, Fletcher 7, Morrow 4, Robinson 3, Broyles 3, Baird 2, Mitchell 2.

Valley Springs (31-3): Carnahan 14, Lippe 13, James 12, Knapp 8, Ragland 6, Trammell 5, Cape 4, Ketchum 3, Stuart 3, Saunier 2.

Bergman 71, Clinton 42

Bergman ran off 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to blow the game open as the host Panthers throttled second-seeded Clinton and earned their fourth meeting this season with Valley Springs.

Bergman (30-6) led 24-19 at halftime, but Clinton (20-7) had pulled within 26-23 before the Panthers went on their run and turned it into a 43-23 cushion following back-to-back buckets by Shelton Welsh midway through the third quarter. Bergman led 48-30 after three quarters and eventually forced the running clock midway through the fourth quarter.

Welsh finished with 14 points -- 11 in the third quarter -- as three Panthers finished in double figures. Asher Fultz led Bergman with 19, while Chance Carter also had 14.

Jasper Burgess had 13 for Clinton, but he was held to two points in the second half and eventually never returned to the game after receiving a technical foul. Kragen Bradley added 10 for the Yellowjackets.

Girls

Mountain View 57, Waldron 48

Chaelann Vickers ended the third quarter with a putback to give Mountain View the lead, then the Lady Yellowjackets held Bergman to just six points in the fourth quarter.

Vickers' bucket made it a 43-42 game, then Mountain View (22-3) started the final 8 minutes with six straight points for a 49-42 cushion. Bergman (26-11) answered with buckets by Madison Holt and Karsen Edwards to pull within 49-46 but couldn't get any closer.

Vickers had 15 and Aubrey Isbell added 12 for Mountain View, which plays Valley Springs in today's championship game. Holt led Bergman with 19 points while Edwards chipped in 11.

Valley Springs 56, Rose Bud 47

Valley Springs outscored Rose Bud 20-12 in the fourth quarter to upend the second-seeded Lady Ramblers and move into the championship game.

Maura Moore had 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for Valley Springs (30-7), including a 7-of-8 outing from the free-throw line. The Lady Tigers led 22-16 after one quarter, but Rose Bud (18-10 )pulled with 29-26 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters.

Cayley Patrick added 15 for Valley Springs. Hope Hartle hit five 3-pointers and led Rose Bud with 21 points.

Preps Sports on 02/22/2020