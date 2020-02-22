Razorbacks slip on bars at home

FAYETTEVILLE -- Another big score on the floor exercises for the University of Arkansas could not make up for an earlier disaster on the uneven bars as the Razorbacks fell to Auburn on Friday.

The Tigers (3-6, 3-4 SEC) took advantage of the uneven bars breakdown for Arkansas (2-6, 2-4 SEC) to post a 196.5 to 196.025 victory at the Razorbacks' inaugural women's empowerment meet before a crowd of 5,224 at Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks hit for a 49.375 on the floor exercise, paced by 9.925s from Sophia Carter and Kennedy Hambrick to slip past the 196 mark and post their seventh consecutive score of 196 or better under first-year Coach Jordyn Wieber.

Arkansas, the No. 6 floor-exercise team in the country, counted all 9.825s or better on the event. Jessica Yamzon and Sarah Shaffer both scored 9.85 and Bailey Lovett added a 9.825.

Hambrick won her fourth consecutive all-around title with a 39.5 to edge past Auburn's Drew Watson (39.4) and Cassie Stevens (39.1). Hambrick also tied Shaffer to win the uneven bars and shared the floor-exercise title with Carter, who captured the balance beam (9.9). Watson's 9.975 won the vault ahead of teammate Gracie Day (9.925).

Arkansas posted a 49.1 on the vault to take a lead of one tenth into the second rotation. All-arounders Yamzon and Kiara Gianfagna had falls in the first two spots on the uneven bars, forcing Arkansas to count Yamzon's 8.825 en route to a season-low 48.35 on the event.

Auburn held a 98.4 to 97.45 lead after two rotations. The Razorbacks managed to trim it slightly with a win in the third rotation, scoring 49.2 on the balance beam, while the Tigers were at 48.925 on the floor. Amanda Elswick (9.875), Yamzon (9.85) and Gianfagna (9.8) all scored well behind Carter's event-winning performance.

