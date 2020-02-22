Rick Lee Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK O Seraphina in the 10th

BEST BET K J's Nobility in the fifth

LONG SHOT King of the Court in the first

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 6-9 (66.7%)

MEET 63-155 (40.6%).

1 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

KING OF THE COURT** finished no worse than second in four races last season at Oaklawn, including a photo finish loss in a second-level allowance. Furthermore, he finished second behind a multiple stake-winning sprinter at Remington and he is working smartly. SPOKANE EAGLE was a clear winner of consecutive mid-level claiming races last summer at Del Mar, and he recorded a deceptively good 1-turn mile race closing his 2019 season at Churchill. SEVIER was forwardly placed in a third-place sprint finish against $50,000 claimers, and he switches to top rider Ricardo Santana Jr.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 King of the Court Birzer Creighton 8-1

2 Spokane Eagle Rocco Ortiz 5-1

5 Sevier Santana Maker 5-2

1a Conqueror Cohen Diodoro 9-5

3 Recount Canchari Broberg 3-1

1 Leroy Cohen Diodoro 9-5

4 He's So Zazzy WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

SHOOT ME STRAIGHT** raced close to the early pace before tiring in an encouraging career debut. She is dropping into a maiden-claiming race and may get to the rail. LUCINDANSHADY contested the pace into the stretch before fading in a fourth-place finish at this level, and "typical" second-out improvement can make her tough to beat. FIVE QUEENS was forwardly placed on an afternoon that was kind to late runners when making her first race, and she is also dropping in class.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Shoot Me Straight Bridgmohan Barkley 3-1

3 Lucindanshady Wales Witt 4-1

4 Five Queens Canchari Martin 9-2

8 Thursday Morning Lara Bahena 8-1

6 Silent Night Sky Harr Fires 15-1

11 Laura Belle Bailey Smith 15-1

10 Lil' Fancy Loveberry Martin 6-1

7 Daddy's Storm FDe La Cruz Altamirano 20-1

12 Five Rivers Felix Rhea 12-1

9 Tapit Right Eramia Milligan 12-1

1 Cyber Affair WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

5 Shadyngray Bedford Hale 20-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

FLASH OF SILVER*** followed a photo-finish loss at Churchill with a clear runner-up finish at Fair Grounds, and the front-running colt is dropping into the softer maiden-claiming ranks. GREATER CAIRO finished fourth in a "key" maiden race Jan. 25 despite a troubled break from the gate. TRASHTALKINYANKEE was beaten only a neck three races back at Churchill, and he is adding blinkers for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Flash of Silver Garcia Catalano 5-2

9 Greater Cairo Vazquez Moquett 6-1

1a Trashtalkinyankee Cohen Diodoro 3-1

3 Road Game Eramia Hartman 6-1

4 Battalstown Santana Asmussen 5-1

1 Mayan Ghost Cohen McKnight 3-1

2 Data Cat Elliott Milligan 12-1

8 Special Pryce Quinonez Swearingen 10-1

5 Big Bad Bud Baze Holthus 15-1

6 Grand Atlantic Harr Cates 30-1

10 Pflash of Red Wales Delong 20-1

4 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

GRAY PHANTOM** earned a solid Beyer figure on a surface he dislikes in his local debut. He is taking a significant drop in class and should be rallying for top connections. GOSPEL ABE has finished with energy in consecutive fourth-place finishes at the meeting, and he is another dropping to win. DARREN'S FORTUNE was a two-time winner at a higher class level last season at Oaklawn, and he possesses early speed and switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Gray Phantom Mojica Diodoro 3-1

8 Gospel Abe Garcia Villafranco 7-2

4 Darren's Fortune Cohen McKnight 5-1

5 Opportunistic FDe La Cruz Garcia 15-1

10 Shakedown Bridgmohan Coady 6-1

9 Monday Confession Elliott Litfin 8-1

2 Istillgotit Felix Puhl 20-1

7 City All Star Quinonez Williams 20-1

13 High Risk Strategy Santana Barkley 8-1

3 Switheral Lara Haran 15-1

11 Esposito WDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

12 Omen of Change Eramia Hartman 12-1

1 Star Dog Bailey Van Berg 15-1

5 Purse $89,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

K J'S NOBILITY**** is dropping into a state-bred race following a competitive third-place return to the races, and he has been consistently good since moved to the barn of trainer Cecil Borel. HOONANI ROAD is a multiple stake-winner and is unbeaten in seven career races at Oaklawn. He is a logical threat if able to fire his best following a three-month freshening. GLACKEN'S GHOST has won five of his six career races at Oaklawn Park, and he is effective at sprint and route distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 K J's Nobility Borel Borel 3-1

6 Hoonani Road Hill Catalano 2-1

1 Glacken's Ghost Loveberry Robertson 9-2

5 Whenthedovescry WDe La Cruz Stuart 7-2

4 Promising Shoes Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

3 J.E.'s Handmedown FDe La Cruz Altamirano 15-1

7 Racer Birzer Fires 15-1

8 Marvelous Thunder Harr Cline 20-1

6 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SCRUTINIZER** was pressured through fast fractions in a quality third-place finish, and the stake-winner likely needed the race following a five-month vacation. PAT DADDY won all three of his races last season at Oaklawn, while competing at this same level. He has competitive Beyer figures and is versatile enough to win from on or off the pace. DRC ALL INCLUSIVE defeated second-level allowance rivals just two races back at Remington, and he is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Scrutinizer WDe La Cruz Martin 4-1

6 Pat Daddy Mojica McKnight 8-1

9 Drc All Inclusive Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

4 Midnight Las Vegas FDe La Cruz Cox 7-2

1 Solomonic Cohen Shorter 10-1

5 Fareeq Hill Ortiz 6-1

3 Carmelo Canchari Coady 12-1

7 Nicky Numbers Elliott Milligan 10-1

8 Bar Stool Budget Roman Puhl 15-1

10 Louden's Gray Quinonez Loy 15-1

7 Purse $88,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

KNICKS GO*** is a Grade I winning colt who appears to hold a class advantage in this field. The front-running colt has been working smartly for new and high percentage trainer Brad Cox. MY SIXTH SENSE has shown good route speed in being a clear winner of three consecutive races, and he is sharp enough to move up and contend. STREET TO INDY easily defeated an entry-level allowance field at 27-1 odds in his local debut, and he has the speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Knicks Go Talamo Cox 7-2

7 My Sixth Sense Garcia Hobby 5-2

5 Street to Indy Baze Diodoro 6-1

9 Bruder Bob Cohen Robertson 6-1

8 Forty Under Mojica Engelhart 10-1

1 Empty Tomb Santana Asmussen 9-2

2 Exemplar Elliott Vance 10-1

3 Don't Forget Rocco Von Hemel 10-1

6 Arrival Thompson Mason 15-1

8 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

MORNING SNOW**** broke his maiden by 8-widening lengths last June at Santa Anita, and the Bob Baffert trainee recorded two powerful 5-furlong works and wins if ready. CANDY CORNELL showed good speed in a second-place finish Feb. 1, and he earned a couple of Beyer figures in California that are best in this field. TOUGH LOVE crossed the wire less than a length behind the second selection, and he is the speed drawn on the rail.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Morning Snow Garcia Baffert 7-5

5 Candy Cornell Cohen Diodoro 4-1

1 Tough Love Mojica Williamson 9-2

3 American Mandate Santana Asmussen 6-1

2 Royal Daaher Baze Divito 6-1

7 Fast Talking Hill McGaughey 10-1

8 Market King WDe La Cruz Lukas 12-1

6 Stormin Hongkong Elliott Brennan 30-1

10 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

O SERAPHINA**** finished second behind a heavily favored winner in the Martha Washington, and a similar performance will easily handle a field of maidens. GLAMOUR GIRL encountered traffic trouble in deep stretch in a vastly improved third-place finish. She recorded a strong subsequent work and appears best of the rest. ISLAND SKY finished well in a useful career debut sprinting, and winning connections are quickly moving her to a route distance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 O Seraphina Garcia Sharp 6-5

6 Glamour Girl Harr Jones 6-1

9 Island Sky Birzer Von Hemel 12-1

4 Best Intentions Santana Asmussen 5-1

5 Hashtag Winner Rocco Williamson 12-1

2 Curls and Bows Talamo Cox 6-1

8 Bubble Line Quinonez Peek 20-1

11 Cloudbuster Cannon Lukas 15-1

7 Graysonsmacho Gal Borel Thomas 15-1

10 Lady McKenzie Baze Fires 20-1

3 Unburnt Loveberry Swearingen 30-1

