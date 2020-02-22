Texarkana man charged in killing

Charges against a Texarkana man in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman on Thursday have been downgraded from second-degree murder to manslaughter, Texarkana Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kristi Bennett said Friday afternoon.

Kayden May, 18, was charged in the shooting death of Abbigale Thacker.

Bennett said that after further investigation and consultation with the prosecutor, authorities determined that manslaughter "is a more appropriate charge for the circumstances" of Thacker's death.

Originally, May was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Texarkana police said.

May was accused of fatally shooting Thacker at a home they shared in the 200 block of South Mosley Road, Bennett said.

Officers responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. Thursday reporting an accidental shooting, according to a news release. They found Thacker dead of a single gunshot wound.

