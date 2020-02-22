Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Texarkana man charged in killing

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:50 a.m.

Charges against a Texarkana man in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman on Thursday have been downgraded from second-degree murder to manslaughter, Texarkana Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kristi Bennett said Friday afternoon.

Kayden May, 18, was charged in the shooting death of Abbigale Thacker.

Bennett said that after further investigation and consultation with the prosecutor, authorities determined that manslaughter "is a more appropriate charge for the circumstances" of Thacker's death.

Originally, May was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Texarkana police said.

May was accused of fatally shooting Thacker at a home they shared in the 200 block of South Mosley Road, Bennett said.

Officers responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. Thursday reporting an accidental shooting, according to a news release. They found Thacker dead of a single gunshot wound.

Metro on 02/22/2020

Print Headline: Texarkana man charged in killing

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT