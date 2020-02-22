Thai court orders party be dissolved

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Friday ordered the popular opposition Future Forward Party dissolved, declaring that it violated election law by accepting a loan from its leader, charismatic 41-year-old Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The court also imposed a 10-year ban on the party’s executive members holding political office.

The ruling against the party comes just ahead of a no-confidence debate in Parliament set to begin Monday against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and several Cabinet members.

The opposition party placed a strong third in a general election last March and currently holds 76 seats in the House of Representatives.

“ The Constitutional Court’s decision to dissolve the Future Forward Party and to ban its leadership from politics for a decade does great damage to Thailand and its institutions,” said Michael Montesano, coordinator of the Thailand Studies Program at the ISEAS-Yusof Isak Institute in Singapore. “Killing off a party that had channeled the vision and priorities of large numbers of young Thai voters sends a signal that those voters’ interests have no legitimacy in the electoral arena.”

Hundreds of supporters had gathered at the party’s headquarters to watch the court ruling. Many shed tears after the verdict was read and held up signs including: “Love Thanathorn,” “We can wait for 10 years. Keep on fighting,” and “The people created FFP, don’t rob us of our future!”

He said a “Future Forward Group” would be established to continue promoting the party’s ideas on issues such as social welfare, military reform and local politics.