Trump rebuffs alert on election

President Donald Trump points to the audience as he walks onstage to speak at a campaign rally Friday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS -- President Donald Trump said Friday that a disclosure by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia was again meddling in a presidential election in his favor was merely another partisan campaign against him, dismissing the warning as a hoax.

Russia is also trying to help the candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders on the Democratic side, intelligence officials have concluded. Sanders acknowledged Friday that he was briefed "about a month ago" by U.S. officials.

The Russian efforts are aimed at undermining public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stirring general chaos in American politics, intelligence experts say.

Moscow has denied any meddling. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the newest allegations are "paranoid reports that, unfortunately, there will be more and more of as we get closer to the elections [in the U.S.]. Of course, they have nothing to do with the truth."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMt7ZYAwqww]

Sanders condemned Russia and called on President Vladimir Putin to steer clear of U.S. politics.

"I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president," Sanders said. "My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do."

Trump sought to minimize the new warnings and blamed Democrats.

"Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Hoax number 7!"

Like Trump, Sanders appeared to suggest there was a political motive to the revelations about Russian interference. Nevada Democrats are to hold their nominating contest today.

"One day before the Nevada caucus, why do you think it came out?" Sanders said.

LAWMAKERS BRIEFED

The intelligence assessment that determined Russia is planning to interfere in the 2020 primaries, as well as the general election, was delivered in a briefing last week to lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee.

Shelby Pierson, the intelligence community's election threats executive, told the lawmakers in the classified briefing that according to the intelligence gathered by U.S. agencies, Russia had "developed a preference" for Trump in 2020. This was according to an official briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a classified briefing.

The problem, said the official, is that "the underlying intelligence doesn't conclusively support that assessment."

Some lawmakers said they did not think Russia would have such a preference for Trump given his administration's provision of lethal weapons to neighboring Ukraine to defend it against Russian aggression.

Pierson's remarks were conveyed to Trump by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the committee's ranking member.

The president's decision to remove Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, and install Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany, was also seen as a direct outcome of the briefing. On Thursday evening, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia was one of the candidates under consideration as a permanent successor. By Friday morning, Collins said he was not interested.

"This is not a job that interests me; at this time, it's not one that I would accept because I'm running a Senate race down here in Georgia," Collins said in an interview on Fox News.

In a tweet a few hours later, Trump made no mention of Collins but emphasized others are also under consideration.

"Four great candidates are under consideration at DNI," he wrote. "Decision within next few weeks!"

In addition to Maguire, two other senior officials will soon leave the agency.

Andrew Hallman, one of Maguire's top deputies, announced Friday he would leaving. He is expected to return to the CIA, where he has spent more than 30 years, according to an official familiar with the move, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel move.

Jason Klitenic, the general counsel for the national intelligence director's office, is returning to private practice. His departure is unrelated to the shakeup by Trump.

SHADES OF 2016

Multiple intelligence groups have determined that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and, before the 2018 midterms, delivered warnings that Russia was prepared to do it again. Early in his presidency, Trump accepted those assessments before falling back on personal assurances from Putin.

"He said he didn't meddle," Trump said in November 2017. "I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. Every time he sees me, he says, 'I didn't do that.' And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it."

A federal prosecutor is scrutinizing how the intelligence officials assessed Russia's 2016 election interference, targeting former CIA Director John Brennan in particular.

Trump has long criticized the special counsel investigation into Russia's election interference and ties to his campaign as a "Russian hoax," and in the fall, Trump's Justice Department opened a criminal inquiry into the investigation. He has also characterized the impeachment inquiry into his behavior with foreign leaders and later charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress as a "failed impeachment hoax."

Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was among those who pushed back Friday against Trump's assertion that the assessment of a Russian preference for him was another Democratic hoax.

"This is not a misinformation campaign by Democrats, Mr. President," Flake tweeted. "It is the sober assessment of our intelligence community. It should be taken seriously."

From the start of his presidency three years ago, Trump has played down U.S. findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

In addition to those findings by the major intelligence agencies, a nearly two-year investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller concluded there was a sophisticated, Kremlin-led operation to sow division in the U.S. and upend the 2016 election by using cyberattacks and social media as weapons.

Russia also took steps to support Sanders in the 2016 presidential campaign, according to a criminal indictment against a Russian troll farm and Mueller's lengthy report.

Mueller charged 13 Russians in a covert social media campaign that prosecutors said was aimed at dividing public opinion on hot-button social issues as well as propping up Sanders and Trump while denigrating Hillary Clinton, the eventual 2016 Democratic nominee.

Organizers of that Russian effort circulated an outline of themes for future social media content, with instructions to "use any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest [except Sanders and Trump--we support them]," according to the indictment.

According to a Senate Intelligence committee report, an account operated on the social media platform Tumblr and operated by the Internet Research Agency -- a Russian company charged by Mueller's team of prosecutors with running a covert disinformation campaign -- posted a video in 2016 of Clinton calling young black gang members "superpredators,"

"They try to divide us up," Sanders said of the Russians. "That is the ugliest thing they're doing. They're trying to cause chaos, they're trying to cause hatred in America. It's an ugly business and all of us have got to say, sorry, you're not going to do this in this election."

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Rogers of The New York Times; by Steve Peoples, Aamer Madhani, Deb Riechmann, Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Julie Pace, Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, Daria Litvinova, Eric Tucker, Aamer Madhani and Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner, Ellen Nakashima and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post.

A Section on 02/22/2020