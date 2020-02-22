Waitress is big serving of twists, turns

Like many a play, Waitress began life as a movie before other creative types came up with Waitress: The Musical, which has the advantage of containing songs by Sara Bareilles.

The play, with its book by Jessie Nelson, based on the 2007 movie screenplay by Adrienne Shelly, opened Friday night at Robinson Center Performance Hall, and the show -- at least for those of us who never saw the movie -- has more surprising twists and turns than a road trip through the Arkansas Ozarks in search of an acclaimed pie shop in an out-of-the-way village.

Rather than reveal any of the plot elements of a startling show that is equal parts musical, comedy, drama and splendid choreography, I will instead praise the cast of 20, especially lead actress Bailey McCall as Jenna, the gifted pie maker/waitress, who faces a plethora of challenges from the get-go. When McCall cuts loose on her solos, it's memorable.

Equally impressive is Brian Lundy as Ogie, a sort of "Pee-Wee Herman" type of character who is smitten with Dawn (Gabriella Marzetta), one of the other waitresses in Joe's Pie Diner, home to the 27 pies created by Jenna. Dawn's character is equally as goofy and endearing as Ogie's.

Bareilles' songs are, of course, outstanding, and indicative of a tremendous talent in her own right. (She has even taken on the role of Jenna in some productions). The truly memorable tunes are "What Baking Can Do," "It Only Takes a Taste," "Bad Idea," "You Matter to Me," "Take It from An Old Man" and "She Used to Be Mine."

A six-person band plays on the stage in a subtle, understated arrangement without ever drawing attention to themselves.

The set, which contains the diner, as well as its kitchen, Jenna's living room and her doctor's office, is nicely done, and the lighting adds to the ambience.

Waitress will be back onstage at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday at Robinson, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 244-8800 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Metro on 02/22/2020