Woman arrested, suspected in Hensley shooting

by William Sanders | Today at 8:04 p.m.
FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Pulaski County deputies on Saturday arrested a suspect in a nonfatal shooting earlier this month, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Chasity Scroggins has been charged with felony domestic battery in the shooting, which took place at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 12 at 27200 Oak Road in Hensley, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report. The victim, who is in his 50s according to a different tweet from the sheriff’s office, was expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested Scroggins at 7501 Hooks Road, Hensley, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an arrest report. She was transported to the Pulaski County jail and held without bond.

