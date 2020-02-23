AT THE POST

DAY 18 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 15,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $6,051,272

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $917,172

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,134,100

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Gates open 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; Reserved seats, $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana, who shares the lead with David Cohen with 20 victories, won two races along with Walter De La Cruz.

Santana rode Sevier ($5.60, $3.60, $3.20) to victory in the first race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.60. He won the Downthedustyroad Breeders' Cup with Bye Bye J, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.50.

De La Cruz, who has 10 victories in 74 starts, teamed up with trainer William Martin to win the fourth and fifth races with Esposito and K.J.'s Nobility. Esposito ($40.40, $18.60, $12.20) covered 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:45.41. K.J.'s Nobility covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.25.

Those two victories give Martin three victories in 21 starts.

LA RENOLETA TRIES TO STAY PERFECT

La Renoleta, who won on Feb. 8 in an allowance race by 9 3/4 lengths, is being considered for the $350,000 Azeri Stakes on March 14 and the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 said owner Peter Bradley.

La Renoleta, who won her first four career starts in Argentina, was purchased by Bradley in September.

"When you think one's going to run really well, you're more nervous than the rest of them, so I was pretty nervous over this filly," Bradley, one of La Renoleta's owners, said Thursday morning. "Steve Asmussen doesn't tell you a lot, but when he tells you he thinks they're pretty nice, the anticipation goes up even more."

Bradley said he assembles racing partnerships, or racing ventures, focusing primarily on fillies. Co-owners of La Renoleta are Swift Thoroughbreds Inc. (Mark Mache), Paul Braverman and Tim and Anna Cambron.

"She's one that caught my eye down in South America," Bradley said. "It's a hard place to buy horses out of because their Grade 1s in any given year can have as good as a field as anywhere in the world and the next year their Grade 1 winners might be listed horses anywhere else in the world. Based on her times and her performances, she looked like she was one of those special ones."

Bradley said he began tracking La Renoleta in June and the deal was finalized in September. The Argentine-bred daughter of grass standout Treasure Beach (a Grade I winner in the United States and Group I winner in Europe) was sent to Asmussen and had a series of workouts at Fair Grounds in advance of her American debut.

CAPTAIN D

Fayetteville owner Dash Goff said the promising Captain Don is named for the late poultry magnate Don Tyson, a and Don Von Hemel of Hot Springs, Oaklawn's leading trainer in 1981.

"There's three Dons in that," Goff said Monday morning. "Don Von Hemel is the best."

In a new installment of "I Love the '80s," Von Hemel, 85,and Goff, 80, could be on the road to the $125,000 Rainbow Stakes with Captain Don, who broke his maiden by 3 ½ lengths in an Arkansas-bred maiden special weights sprint Feb. 9.

Goff purchased the 3-year-old gelded son of Flat Out for $20,000 as a yearling from a consignment of prominent Arkansas breeder Bill McDowell.

"A friend of mine had three horses in a sale over in Oklahoma," Goff said. "They were well bred. I went over to look at those and Don was there. Don picked this horse out. He said, 'I like this one better.' I said, 'If you like it, that's it.' I don't trust myself. I look at a lot of horses, but I don't trust myself. These trainers have a much better eye than I do."

Captain Don made his first two career starts in open maiden special weights company, finishing fifth in his Aug. 24 career debut and second Sept. 14. Both races were at Remington Park in Oklahoma City.

Captain Don is entered in a first-level allowance sprint for Arkansas-breds Thursday. The Rainbow, the biggest prize for Arkansas-bred 3-year-olds, is April 17.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

