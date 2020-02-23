The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2012 W. 17th St., residential, Katrece Franks, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1, 2020, property valued at $450.

• 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Amaris Hicks, 12:41 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, property valued at $1,700.

72204

• 4201 W. 21st St., residential, Dawson Hisaw, 3 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020, property valued at $175.

• 3212 Maryland Ave., residential, Jennifer Jackson, 4 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, property valued at $1,153.

72209

• 5 Warren Dr., residential, Julio Caeser, 7 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020, property valued at $1,501.

72210

• 11421 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Chad Butler, 8 p.m. Feb. 14,2020, property valued at $6,702.

72211

• 15401 Chenal Pwky., residential, Christopher Waller, 1:26 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020, property valued at $600.

72212

• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Alyssa Washington, 6:20 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020. property valued at $1,020.

• 10 River Mountain Road, residential, Bonnie Harvey, 9:40 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020, property valued at $15,100.

72227

• 9600 Satterfield Dr., residential, Ashley Cohen, 6 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 400 N. Palm A27, residential, Jeresia Barnes, 4 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, property valued at $300.

• 2229 John Ashley, residential, Kayundra Johnson-Norris, 10:04 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, property valued at $350.

72117

• 1424 E. Washington Ave., commercial, Lisa Terry, 5 p.m., Feb. 14, 2020, property valued at $4,050.

72118

• 1215 Parkway AC, residential, Brian Gause, 2:13 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, property valued at $870.

• 2000 Parkway A531, residential, Doris Hernandez, noon Feb. 16, 2020, property valued at $200.

