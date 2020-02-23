Northwest Arkansas Kappa Alpha Theta alumnae chapter recently celebrated Founders Day, marking the founding of the women's Greek letter fraternity 150 years ago. Kappa Alpha Theta was founded at Indiana Asbury College (which became DePauw University) on Jan. 27, 1870. The local chapter meets for social events and also supports the Northwest Arkansas CASA organization. In December, members collected items for the CASA office to distribute to young adults who are exiting the foster care system. Information: Email stephanie.schriner1316@gmail.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Republicans

The Republican Party of Benton County will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Benton County Services Center, 1204 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville. The guests will be John Car and Adrienne Woods, candidates for State Representative District 94.

Information: (479) 619-8290.

Civil War

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the meeting room of the Shiloh Museum Of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. The program will consist of Civil War music performed by "The Loco Focos," a Tulsa-based group of reenactors and musicians.

The meeting and performance are free and open to anyone with an interest in Civil War history.

Information: (479) 936-4663.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Feb. 27 at Mermaids, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The speaker will be Susan Young, outreach coordinator for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Dance

Celebrate Leap Day at a the Leap Day Swing jitterbug dance with the Swing Dance Society Feb. 29 in the University of Arkansas Verizon Ballroom. There is an Intro to Swing lesson from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and a social dance from 7 to 10 p.m. to music by NWA Jazz and More Orchestra.

Information: (479) 935-4186.

DAR

The James Bright Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 1 p.m. March 2 at the Celebrate Magazine/Old Bentonville Train Station, 416 S. Main St. in Bentonville.

Information: bethanymader1980@gmail.com.

Homesteaders

The Bella Vista Homesteaders will meet at 10:30 a.m. March 3 at Concordia of Bella Vista. The program will be presented by Dress for Success NWA, a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower women to achieve economic success. Bring your gently worn professional attire to contribute to their success.

Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 876-2460.

Christians

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. March 10 at Bella Vista Community Church. The featured speaker will be Master Gardener Geri Hoerner, and the guest speaker will be author B.J. Tassin of Bella Vista.

This brunch is held the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10.

The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries, and the public is invited.

Information: (479) 876-5422 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends, and exercise.

The group plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April-October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used.

Members are "kicking off" the season with a "Meet and Greet" at Riordan Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. March 23 in the west room. Play begins April 6. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Carlotta Harned, 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista 72715.

Information: Email charsorenson@gmail.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets for rehearsal from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday evenings in the music room of the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive. No experience is necessary, and no auditions are required.

Information: (479) 268-5391.

