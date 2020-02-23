Eaton chewing up the competition

Despite being a focal point of all opponents, ESPN 5-star recruit and University of Arkansas signee Elauna Eaton has improved most of her statistical numbers as a senior.

Eaton, 6-0 of Nettleton, is averaging 23.9 points, 8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game for the Raiders (23-3) while shooting 49% from the field, 40% on three-pointers and 85% from the free-throw line.

As a junior, she averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48% from the field, 37% beyond the three-point line and 74% from the free-throw line.

"To be honest with you, I've never seen anything like it," Nettleton Coach Jason Smith said. "Everyone we played against, she's number one on their game plan, and she's still been able to put up these kind of numbers."

In a December showdown of two ESPN 5-star recruits, Eaton scored 30 points and Fayetteville's Sasha Goforth scored 21 in Fayetteville's 63-52 victory in the Malik Monk Classic.

"She had 30 against Fayetteville, and Goforth was trying to guard her the whole night," Smith said. "In league play, everybody knows who she is. She gets face-guarded and boxed and different things, and she's had games where she's had 38 and 37 and 36."

Eaton credits her work ethic for the improvement from her junior to senior year.

"Just working out everyday, training not being satisfied," Eaton said. "Wanting to be better everyday. Not just not being content."

Smith said Eaton has shot 120 more free throws this season.

"I would say the biggest glaring difference from this year and last year is her ability to get to the free-throw line," he said. "She's attacking more. If you face guard her she's really attacking the rim."

Eaton agrees she's being more aggressive going to the basket.

"I felt like last year. I didn't attack as much, so this year I tried to drive more," Eaton said. "Once you're known for one thing, it's easy to guard you, but when you're able to do multiple things, I feel like you're more of a threat."

She scored 24 points while having a defender in front and back of her in Nettleton's 51-44 loss to Mountain Home on Friday. She also had 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Smith said there's nothing Eaton can't do offensively.

"Now she's proven to everybody she's a scorer," Smith said. "She can post up or she can get to the rim. She can pull up from 15 if she needs to. From 25 feet in is as good as anyone in the state, that's for sure."

Coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks are 21-5 for the season and 9-4 in SEC play while being ranked No. 22 nationally going into today's game at Florida.

"I think they're having an amazing season," Eaton said. "I still don't think they're reached their full potential yet. They have great players Chelsea Dungee, Amber [Ramirez]. [Alexis] Tolefree has come up big She's having a great senior season. I feel like they have great talent, and [if] they bring it all together there's no telling how far they can go."

Eaton said she is grateful to have the opportunity to join the program next season.

"I'm going to do whatever coach asks of me, whatever he wants me to do I'll do," she said.

She traveled to Oxford, Miss., to watch Arkansas defeat Ole Miss 108-64 on Feb. 16 and set a single-game program scoring record.

"I feel like I made the right decision, it's a great feeling and excited about it every day," Eaton said.

People around town and the school are happy she's a future Razorback.

"It's a lot of love shown, people are Razorback fans here," Eaton said. "Some said they'll come to the games next year."

