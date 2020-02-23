Greenwood proves it's a wrestling champion, too

Cabot’s Jacob Long (right) and Little Rock Central’s Vincent Bryan lock up during the Class 6A 170-pound championship match Saturday during the boys state wrestling tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Long won by a 7-5 decision. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/223wrestling. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Greenwood's first boys wrestling team state championship was eight seasons in the making.

The Bulldogs won the Class 5A state title Saturday in the 12th annual boys wrestling state tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock with 238 points.

Greenwood's wrestling program began in 2012-13 as a member of Class 6A-7A. For the 2018-19 season, the Bulldogs moved down to Class 5A for wrestling.

A year after finishing third behind champion Searcy and Hot Springs Lakeside, this year was full of redemption for Greenwood, Coach John Kincade said.

"Our motto this year was just finish it. Leave no doubt," Kincade said. "We were so close last year. We were one point behind second and 14 points behind first. We needed to finish it. They came through and finished it."

Searcy was second with 219.5, while Russellville (189.5), Lake Hamilton (138) and Greenbrier (131) also finished in the top five.

"It's unreal," Kincade said. "This is one that had all the meaning to it. It's self-worth. It's the first time we've ever had a state championship for Greenwood in wrestling.

"I'm part of the football program [as an assistant coach] also. So being part of that and winning all of the state championships in football, it shows we can do it in wrestling, also."

Greenwood had 10 wrestlers place Saturday. Five Bulldogs won individual state championships, including Antonio Martinez (106 pounds), Ty Moose (132 pounds), Jason Arnold (160 pounds), Sam Johnson (170 pounds) and Tyler Crossno (220 pounds).

"I couldn't be more happier for those guys," Kincade said.

Bentonville rolled to the Class 6A state championship, scoring 283 points.

The Tigers had five individual state champions, including Tristan Stafford (106 pounds), Quinn Graves (120), Walker Fox (126), Jacob Adams (132) and Brody Raines (145). Stafford won his second consecutive state title Saturday.

Bentonville West (207.5), Cabot (194), Springdale (130) and Van Buren (122) rounded out the top five in Class 6A.

Pulaski Academy picked up its third consecutive state championship over Berryville in Class 1A-4A. The Bruins scored 272 points, while Berryville had 174.

Riley Holman of Pulaski Academy became the second female to win a boys wrestling state championship, joining Destiny Nunez of Beebe in 2015. Holman earned a 12-9 decision over Berryville's Dominic Henry in the 120-pound weight class.

Other Bruins who won state titles Saturday were Josh Cady (132 pounds) and Matthew Hugg (182 pounds).

Maumelle senior Dregan Smith became the seventh wrestler in state history, as recognized by the Arkansas Activities Association, to win four consecutive state championships.

Smith pinned Greenwood's Colton Tuck in 1:38 to take the Class 5A 145-pound title.

Jakob Beene of Maumelle had an opportunity to also win his fourth state title in a row but lost in a 4-2 sudden victory to Russellville's Cody Price in the Class 5A 138-pound weight class.

Holman (106-132 pounds), Glen Rose's Rhodney Phillips (138-170 pounds) and Berryville's Colton Record (182-285 pounds) were honored as the top wrestlers in Class 1A-4A.

The top wrestlers in Class 5A were Russellville teammates Brexton Beach (106-132) and Cody Price (138-170), and Searcy's Demaceo Whittier (182-285).

For Class 6A, the top wrestlers were Charles Easterling (106-132) and Brady Stafford (138-170), both of Bentonville West, and Little Rock Catholic's Kennet Roset (182-285).

Greenwood’s Tyler Crossno slams Searcy’s Nick Light to the mat in the Class 5A, 220-pound championship during the state high school wrestling tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/223wrestling/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

