Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

High school basketball rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:52 a.m.

Boys

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 20-3

COMMENT The reward for the new No. 1 -- a date at No. 5 Rogers on Tuesday

2.North Little Rock 6A-Central 20-4

COMMENT Tough to beat a cornered Grizzly when back is against the wall

3.Magnolia 4A-8 21-0

COMMENT Panthers may finally get a test during regionals ... maybe

4.Russellville 5A-West 22-4

COMMENT Pennington & Co. pick up huge road victory at Vilonia

5.Rogers 6A-West 20-3

COMMENT Mounties still have a shot at a share of the conference title

6.West Memphis 5A-East 22-4

COMMENT Blue Devils have suddenly surging Greene County Tech up next

7.Hot Springs 5A-South 23-5

COMMENT Trojans close out final game ever in their gym in style

8.Jacksonville 5A-Central 16-4

COMMENT Titans clinch top seed from the 5A-Central by blasting Chapel

9.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 18-8

COMMENT Northside stops two-game slide with inspired effort against NLR

10.Conway 6A-Central 17-7

COMMENT Longing said it best ... there are no gimmes in the 6A-Central

CLASS 6A

  1. Springdale Har-Ber 20-3

  2. North Little Rock 20-4

  3. Rogers 20-3

  4. Fort Smith Northside 18-8

  5. Conway 17-7

  6. Bentonville 16-8

CLASS 5A

  1. Russellville 22-4

  2. West Memphis 21-4

  3. Hot Springs 23-5

  4. Jacksonville 16-4

  5. Greene County Tech 20-5

  6. Vilonia 19-6

CLASS 4A

  1. Magnolia 21-0

  2. Mills 22-3

  3. Pea Ridge 22-4

  4. Jonesboro Westside 20-5

  5. Pulaski Academy 18-5

  6. Blytheville 23-5

CLASS 3A

  1. Valley Springs 32-3

  2. Manila 24-5

  3. Dumas 22-2

  4. Prescott 17-3

  5. Elkins 26-3

  6. Osceola 14-6

CLASS 2A

  1. Marianna 24-4

  2. Bay 25-7

  3. Lavaca 28-4

  4. Clarendon 20-5

  5. England 23-5

  6. Earle 17-7

CLASS 1A

  1. Izard County 33-5

  2. Kirby 33-2

  3. The New School 33-1

  4. Bradley 31-5

  5. Nevada 27-6

  6. Hillcrest 29-4

Girls

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 23-3

COMMENT Northside got defensive in middle quarters vs. North Little Rock

2.Bentonville 6A-West 23-1

COMMENT Lady Tigers are two wins away from notching perfect league mark

3.Vilonia 5A-West 23-2

COMMENT A lot at stake when No. 6 Little Rock Christian comes to town

4.Fayetteville 6A-West 19-5

COMMENT Lady Bulldogs lit up rival Springdale early, often

5.Greenwood 5A-West 20-5

COMMENT Kudos to Reeves for picking up victory No. 700

6.Little Rock Christian 5A-West 20-4

COMMENT Rogers' team tuned up for No. 3 Vilonia with rout

7.Nettleton 5A-East 23-4

COMMENT Lady Raiders take it on chin from Mountain Home again

8.Star City 4A-8 26-0

COMMENT One of only two state teams to go undefeated in the regular season

9.Batesville 4A-3 26-2

COMMENT Lady Pioneers gearing up for another championship run

10.Cabot 6A-Central 21-4

COMMENT Lady Panthers trying to hold on to the No. 2 slot in the Central

CLASS 6A

  1. Fort Smith Northside 23-3

  2. Bentonville 23-1

  3. Fayetteville 19-5

  4. Cabot 21-4

  5. Springdale Har-Ber 19-6

  6. Conway 19-7

CLASS 5A

  1. Vilonia 23-2

  2. Greenwood 20-5

  3. Little Rock Christian 20-4

  4. Nettleton 23-4

  5. Mountain Home 20-5

  6. West Memphis 21-5

CLASS 4A

  1. Star City 26-0

  2. Batesville 26-2

  3. Farmington 27-3

  4. Pulaski Academy 24-2

  5. Southside Batesville 22-5

  6. Harrison 25-3

CLASS 3A

  1. Charleston 25-2

  2. Hoxie 24-3

  3. Lamar 27-2

  4. Harding Academy 26-3

  5. Valley Springs 30-7

  6. Mountain View 22-4

CLASS 2A

  1. Melbourne 27-2

  2. Bigelow 25-2

  3. Earle 26-5

  4. Quitman 24-3

  5. Marmaduke 27-9

  6. Acorn 28-4

CLASS 1A

  1. Viola 32-2

  2. Emerson 28-2

  3. Kirby 31-5

  4. Westside Greers Ferry 26-9

  5. Mount Vernon-Enola 29-5

  6. Concord 23-5

Sports on 02/23/2020

Print Headline: High school basketball rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT