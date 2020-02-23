High school basketball rankings

Boys
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 20-3
COMMENT The reward for the new No. 1 -- a date at No. 5 Rogers on Tuesday
2.North Little Rock 6A-Central 20-4
COMMENT Tough to beat a cornered Grizzly when back is against the wall
3.Magnolia 4A-8 21-0
COMMENT Panthers may finally get a test during regionals ... maybe
4.Russellville 5A-West 22-4
COMMENT Pennington & Co. pick up huge road victory at Vilonia
5.Rogers 6A-West 20-3
COMMENT Mounties still have a shot at a share of the conference title
6.West Memphis 5A-East 22-4
COMMENT Blue Devils have suddenly surging Greene County Tech up next
7.Hot Springs 5A-South 23-5
COMMENT Trojans close out final game ever in their gym in style
8.Jacksonville 5A-Central 16-4
COMMENT Titans clinch top seed from the 5A-Central by blasting Chapel
9.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 18-8
COMMENT Northside stops two-game slide with inspired effort against NLR
10.Conway 6A-Central 17-7
COMMENT Longing said it best ... there are no gimmes in the 6A-Central
CLASS 6A
Springdale Har-Ber 20-3
North Little Rock 20-4
Rogers 20-3
Fort Smith Northside 18-8
Conway 17-7
Bentonville 16-8
CLASS 5A
Russellville 22-4
West Memphis 21-4
Hot Springs 23-5
Jacksonville 16-4
Greene County Tech 20-5
Vilonia 19-6
CLASS 4A
Magnolia 21-0
Mills 22-3
Pea Ridge 22-4
Jonesboro Westside 20-5
Pulaski Academy 18-5
Blytheville 23-5
CLASS 3A
Valley Springs 32-3
Manila 24-5
Dumas 22-2
Prescott 17-3
Elkins 26-3
Osceola 14-6
CLASS 2A
Marianna 24-4
Bay 25-7
Lavaca 28-4
Clarendon 20-5
England 23-5
Earle 17-7
CLASS 1A
Izard County 33-5
Kirby 33-2
The New School 33-1
Bradley 31-5
Nevada 27-6
Hillcrest 29-4
Girls
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 23-3
COMMENT Northside got defensive in middle quarters vs. North Little Rock
2.Bentonville 6A-West 23-1
COMMENT Lady Tigers are two wins away from notching perfect league mark
3.Vilonia 5A-West 23-2
COMMENT A lot at stake when No. 6 Little Rock Christian comes to town
4.Fayetteville 6A-West 19-5
COMMENT Lady Bulldogs lit up rival Springdale early, often
5.Greenwood 5A-West 20-5
COMMENT Kudos to Reeves for picking up victory No. 700
6.Little Rock Christian 5A-West 20-4
COMMENT Rogers' team tuned up for No. 3 Vilonia with rout
7.Nettleton 5A-East 23-4
COMMENT Lady Raiders take it on chin from Mountain Home again
8.Star City 4A-8 26-0
COMMENT One of only two state teams to go undefeated in the regular season
9.Batesville 4A-3 26-2
COMMENT Lady Pioneers gearing up for another championship run
10.Cabot 6A-Central 21-4
COMMENT Lady Panthers trying to hold on to the No. 2 slot in the Central
CLASS 6A
Fort Smith Northside 23-3
Bentonville 23-1
Fayetteville 19-5
Cabot 21-4
Springdale Har-Ber 19-6
Conway 19-7
CLASS 5A
Vilonia 23-2
Greenwood 20-5
Little Rock Christian 20-4
Nettleton 23-4
Mountain Home 20-5
West Memphis 21-5
CLASS 4A
Star City 26-0
Batesville 26-2
Farmington 27-3
Pulaski Academy 24-2
Southside Batesville 22-5
Harrison 25-3
CLASS 3A
Charleston 25-2
Hoxie 24-3
Lamar 27-2
Harding Academy 26-3
Valley Springs 30-7
Mountain View 22-4
CLASS 2A
Melbourne 27-2
Bigelow 25-2
Earle 26-5
Quitman 24-3
Marmaduke 27-9
Acorn 28-4
CLASS 1A
Viola 32-2
Emerson 28-2
Kirby 31-5
Westside Greers Ferry 26-9
Mount Vernon-Enola 29-5
Concord 23-5
