High school basketball rankings

Boys

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 20-3

COMMENT The reward for the new No. 1 -- a date at No. 5 Rogers on Tuesday

2.North Little Rock 6A-Central 20-4

COMMENT Tough to beat a cornered Grizzly when back is against the wall

3.Magnolia 4A-8 21-0

COMMENT Panthers may finally get a test during regionals ... maybe

4.Russellville 5A-West 22-4

COMMENT Pennington & Co. pick up huge road victory at Vilonia

5.Rogers 6A-West 20-3

COMMENT Mounties still have a shot at a share of the conference title

6.West Memphis 5A-East 22-4

COMMENT Blue Devils have suddenly surging Greene County Tech up next

7.Hot Springs 5A-South 23-5

COMMENT Trojans close out final game ever in their gym in style

8.Jacksonville 5A-Central 16-4

COMMENT Titans clinch top seed from the 5A-Central by blasting Chapel

9.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 18-8

COMMENT Northside stops two-game slide with inspired effort against NLR

10.Conway 6A-Central 17-7

COMMENT Longing said it best ... there are no gimmes in the 6A-Central

CLASS 6A

Springdale Har-Ber 20-3 North Little Rock 20-4 Rogers 20-3 Fort Smith Northside 18-8 Conway 17-7 Bentonville 16-8

CLASS 5A

Russellville 22-4 West Memphis 21-4 Hot Springs 23-5 Jacksonville 16-4 Greene County Tech 20-5 Vilonia 19-6

CLASS 4A

Magnolia 21-0 Mills 22-3 Pea Ridge 22-4 Jonesboro Westside 20-5 Pulaski Academy 18-5 Blytheville 23-5

CLASS 3A

Valley Springs 32-3 Manila 24-5 Dumas 22-2 Prescott 17-3 Elkins 26-3 Osceola 14-6

CLASS 2A

Marianna 24-4 Bay 25-7 Lavaca 28-4 Clarendon 20-5 England 23-5 Earle 17-7

CLASS 1A

Izard County 33-5 Kirby 33-2 The New School 33-1 Bradley 31-5 Nevada 27-6 Hillcrest 29-4

Girls

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 23-3

COMMENT Northside got defensive in middle quarters vs. North Little Rock

2.Bentonville 6A-West 23-1

COMMENT Lady Tigers are two wins away from notching perfect league mark

3.Vilonia 5A-West 23-2

COMMENT A lot at stake when No. 6 Little Rock Christian comes to town

4.Fayetteville 6A-West 19-5

COMMENT Lady Bulldogs lit up rival Springdale early, often

5.Greenwood 5A-West 20-5

COMMENT Kudos to Reeves for picking up victory No. 700

6.Little Rock Christian 5A-West 20-4

COMMENT Rogers' team tuned up for No. 3 Vilonia with rout

7.Nettleton 5A-East 23-4

COMMENT Lady Raiders take it on chin from Mountain Home again

8.Star City 4A-8 26-0

COMMENT One of only two state teams to go undefeated in the regular season

9.Batesville 4A-3 26-2

COMMENT Lady Pioneers gearing up for another championship run

10.Cabot 6A-Central 21-4

COMMENT Lady Panthers trying to hold on to the No. 2 slot in the Central

CLASS 6A

Fort Smith Northside 23-3 Bentonville 23-1 Fayetteville 19-5 Cabot 21-4 Springdale Har-Ber 19-6 Conway 19-7

CLASS 5A

Vilonia 23-2 Greenwood 20-5 Little Rock Christian 20-4 Nettleton 23-4 Mountain Home 20-5 West Memphis 21-5

CLASS 4A

Star City 26-0 Batesville 26-2 Farmington 27-3 Pulaski Academy 24-2 Southside Batesville 22-5 Harrison 25-3

CLASS 3A

Charleston 25-2 Hoxie 24-3 Lamar 27-2 Harding Academy 26-3 Valley Springs 30-7 Mountain View 22-4

CLASS 2A

Melbourne 27-2 Bigelow 25-2 Earle 26-5 Quitman 24-3 Marmaduke 27-9 Acorn 28-4

CLASS 1A

Viola 32-2 Emerson 28-2 Kirby 31-5 Westside Greers Ferry 26-9 Mount Vernon-Enola 29-5 Concord 23-5

Sports on 02/23/2020