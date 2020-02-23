High school district tournaments

BOYS

IZARD COUNTY 84, WESTERN GROVE 46 Coby Everett hit seven three-pointers and finished with 27 points as Izard County (33-5) won its sixth consecutive 1A-2 Conference tournament title Saturday at Omaha. Caleb Faulkner hit five three-pointers and tallied 21 points for the Cougars, who led 31-11 at the end of the first quarter and 47-24 at halftime.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 51, BROOKLAND 43 Riley Felkins scored 29 points for Jonesboro Westside (20-5), which led 24-9 at the half but fended off a final challenge to win the 4A-3 Conference tournament championship at Southside Batesville. Kessler Mack added 10 points for the Warriors. David York scored 12 points for Brookland.

OZARK 47, POTTSVILLE 42 Corbin Pelts scored 16 points as Ozark (20-8) scored the final five points to win the 4A-4 Conference tournament at Dardanelle. Jaxson Harris had 14 points for the Hillbillies, who led 30-19 at halftime. Kade Mainhart finished with 14 points for Pottsville (14-12).

TUCKERMAN 51, NEWPORT 40 Ben Keton's 28 points catapulted Tuckerman (24-10) to the 3A-2 Conference tournament title at Cedar Ridge.

VALLEY SPRINGS 68, BERGMAN 64 Briley Saunier put in 28 points, while Isaac Ragland contributed 15 as Valley Springs (32-3) took the 3A-1 East Conference tournament crown at Bergman. Braydon Carnahan scored 11 points for the Tigers. Elijah Royce had 24 points and Asher Fultz finished with 21 for Bergman (30-7). Shelton Welsh added 10 points for the Panthers.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 52, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 44 Junior Isabella Higginbottom poured in 29 points as the Lady Pioneers (26-2) used a 19-11 third-quarter run to knock off the host Lady Southerners (22-5) in the championship game of the 4A-3 Tournament. Taylor Rush added 11 points for Batesville. London Cuzzort led Southside with 20 points.

FARMINGTON 54, HARRISON 41 Tori Kersey scored 14 points as Farmington (28-3) pulled away in the second half to win the 4A-1 Conference tournament championship at Prairie Grove. Makenna Vanzant added 11 points for the Lady Cardinals, who outscored Harrison (25-3) 35-17 in the second half. Caroline Cecil had 16 points for the Lady Goblins.

VALLEY SPRINGS 60, MOUNTAIN VIEW 31 Bethany Richardson ended with 18 points as Valley Springs (31-7) dominated in the 3A-1 East Conference championship game at Bergman. Whitney Coffelft had 12 points and Cayley Patrick added 11 for the Lady Tigers.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 41, RURAL SPECIAL 29 Kamryn Sutterfield and Alex Southerland both scored 11 points to power West Side Greers Ferry in the finals of the 1A-5 Conference tournament at Sacred Heart. Haley Gentry and Bailey Perry both had nine points for Rural Special (17-12).

Sports on 02/23/2020