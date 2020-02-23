• James Gonzales, a police captain in Hobart, Ind., said Snapchat videos helped officers secure charges against Kyren Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Smith, 18, who, according to a probable-cause affidavit, used a car to force off the road two teenage boys who were riding bicycles adorned with flags supporting President Donald Trump.

• Corey Watson, the coroner in Knott County, Ky., said a 13-year-old boy whose body was found by Kentucky State Police on a mountainside behind a residence appears to have died from an animal attack.

• Emily Sparks, 29, of O'Fallon, Ill., is being held in the St. Clair County jail after police received a tip that she had planned to kill her children, ages 3, 5 and 7, and learned that she had bought a canister of carbon dioxide, according to police.

• Brian Biggs, 54, a high school principal from Bossier City, La., was arrested on charges, including juvenile pornography and indecent behavior with juveniles, after police following up on a report from a student's parent searched Biggs' home and social media accounts.

• Lyn Woolford filed to be reinstated as police chief in Ashland, Mo., alleging that the town's mayor, Gene Rhorer, suspended him after he ignored the mayor's demand that officers remove Rhorer's live-in girlfriend from Rhorer's home.

• Christopher Kaphaem, a nurse sentenced to 13 years in prison for injuring nine infants in a Madison, Wis., hospital's newborn intensive care unit, apologized to the parents, saying "the anguish I have caused is something no parent should ever have to endure."

• Brischea Bowman Johnson, 49, a tax preparer from Metairie, La., was arrested after the Louisiana Department of Revenue said she filed state tax returns without clients' knowledge, claiming more than $3.7 million in illegitimate deductions.

• Deborah Riddle O'Conner, 54, was charged with first-degree murder after new DNA testing linked her to the 1999 death of her newborn son whose body was tossed from a moving car along a highway outside Fayetteville, N.C., authorities said.

• Craig Webre, sheriff of Lafourche Parish, La., offered "prayers and deepest sympathies" to the family of crossing guard Larry Boudreaux, 67, of Thibodaux, who was hit by a vehicle and killed last week outside an elementary school, describing Boudreaux as "one of our dedicated school traffic guards."

