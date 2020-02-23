LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Game 4

Arkansas 0, Gonzaga 0 - End 1st Inning

Matt Goodheart singled with two outs and advanced to second base on a passed ball, but he was stranded there when Casey Martin grounded out to end the top of the first inning. Martin's batting average fell to .200 with that at-bat.

Arkansas 0, Gonzaga 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Caleb Bolden had an effortless-looking first inning. He got a pair of fly outs in three pitches from the first two batters, then struck out Tyler Rando with a great looking 83 mph changeup.

Pregame

It is a cool, rainy day in Fayetteville, but Arkansas and Gonzaga are going to attempt to play. The chance of rain this afternoon is 80 percent.

The Razorbacks will play most of their starters. The one difference is that Dominic Tamez will be behind the plate in place of Casey Opitz.

Redshirt sophomore right hander Caleb Bolden will start on the mound for Arkansas today. Bolden pitched three scoreless innings last week against Eastern Illinois. Today will be his first start since April 2018 before he had Tommy John surgery.

Gonzaga will throw right hander Nick Trogrlic-Iverson, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA this season.