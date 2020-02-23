Local notes offer opportunities for learning, giving

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will present the 10th annual Orchid Show & Sale March 6-8 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The show will feature displays of orchids from regional orchid societies and individuals, which will be judged by American Orchid Society accredited judges. Hours are 5-7:30 p.m. March 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7; and noon to 4 p.m. March 8. Orchid care classes will be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-12. Information: Email Steve Marak at samarak@cox.net. (Courtesy Photo/Cathy Marak)

Blood center

seeks donors

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the area's exclusive provider of blood and plasma products to patients at more than 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a critical shortage of type O negative blood. Severe winter weather and lower than expected turnout at blood drives over the past several weeks have combined to reduce O Negative reserves to very low levels. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

During the month of February, donors will receive a blue "Rewind" T-shirt, a retro look back on your favorite cassette mix tapes of the past.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area's blood needs. You can help by giving blood at the following drive:

•Springdale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24, Shiloh Christian School, 1707 Johnson Road

Information: (800) 280-5337 or cbco.org.

McCarter

to speak

Robert McCarter will present a lecture at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 in Ken and Linda Sue Shollmier Hall, Room 250 of Vol Walker Hall, on the University of Arkansas campus, as part of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design lecture series.

McCarter, a practicing architect, author and educator, is the Ruth and Norman Moore Professor of Architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

He is also the Fay Jones Distinguished Visiting Professor in Architecture and Design this semester at the UA.

In his lecture, "The Space Within: Interior Experience as the Origin of Architecture," McCarter will discuss how throughout human history, and particularly in the modern period, interior space and its experience have served as both the beginning, the initial inspiration for the design of architecture, as well as the end, the final purpose of architecture as it is evaluated through inhabitation.

The public is invited to attend. Admission is free, with limited seating.

Information: (479) 575-4704 or fayjones.uark.edu.

OLLI sets

new classes

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the upcoming week:

•Feb. 24: "Ozark Residents' Guide to Local Weather Events," members, $25, nonmembers, $40

•Feb. 25: "How to Be a Successful Nest Box Landlord in Your Yard," members, $25 , nonmembers, $40

•Feb. 26: "Great Decisions," members Only, $85

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Stop the Bleed

class offered

As the leading provider of Stop the Bleed training in the region, Northwest Health is encouraging people to learn how to save a life by offering another free "Stop the Bleed" class. Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville will host the free training class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

"Stop the Bleed" is a nationwide campaign to empower individuals to act quickly and save lives by stopping severe bleeding. The classes help to further the goal of the program's sponsor, the American College of Surgeons, in training everyone in the U.S. about what to do during a bleeding emergency.

This course will teach participants how to identify the source of bleeding, look for life-threatening injuries and learn basic life-saving interventions.

Information: (479) 757-5433 or email CommunityRelations@nw-health.com.

Northwest

checks health

Northwest Health will host its second annual HeartCheck health fair from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. These free events are in recognition of American Heart Month and serve to educate the community about how to take care of your heart through healthy living practices and what to do if a heart emergency arises.

Guests can have their blood pressure, cholesterol lipid profile, blood glucose and BMI all checked during the heart fair at no cost. Additionally, there will be risk assessment tests for heart disease, stroke, diabetes, sleep disorders, depression, vascular disease and more.

Booths will be set up to provide information on the warning signs of a heart attack, how to perform hands-only CPR, nutrition and heart-healthy eating and more. And because pets can be good for the heart, local animal rescue groups will be on site at both locations with adoptable pets.

Physicians and staff, including Dr. Maria Baldasare, Dr. Adam Maass, Travis Eden and Dr. Jaime Dutton, will address specific heart health topics during mini-seminars, which also will allow time for audience questions and interaction.

Staff also will lead tours of the two hospitals' cardiac catheterization labs where life-saving diagnostic and interventional procedures are performed. Those wanting to take full advantage of the free blood screening tests should fast eight to 12 hours (no food or drink except water or black coffee) prior to coming. Pre-registration is required.

Information: (479) 757-5433 or email CommunityRelations@NW-Health.com.

Screenwriting

workshop set

Russell Leigh Sharman will be instructing a class on the art of screenwriting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at TheatreSquared.

This one-day, intensive workshop covers the basics of screenwriting and advanced topics, including building compelling characters, the importance of a clear narrative and dramatizing themes. The hands-on workshop includes writing exercises and professional advice, such as what to do after a screenplay is written.

Tickets cost $15 per person and include lunch. Seating is limited, and registration is required by March 3.

Information: arkansasarts.org.

Writers' Colony

hosts workshop

Writing about religion presents a special set of challenges. Whether you're writing about your own faith or someone else's, it takes a high level of both objectivity and self-awareness to write about this "taboo" topic. The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is presenting a workshop from 2 to 5 p.m. March 15 instructed by Ruth Nasrullah, who will explore how to do what scholar and writer Peter Manseau calls "elevating empathy over agreement." Participants will draft short pieces to share and discuss with fellow participants. The goal of the workshop is for participants to have the start of a writing project -- and perhaps a fresh outlook.

Nasrullah has a Master of Arts degree in journalism from Emerson College, where she received the school's Presidential Fellowship. She also has a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Goucher College.

The class fee is $75 per person. Workshop participants may reserve a writing suite for a residency at WCDH at the subsidized rate of $75 per night, including meals, based on availability and single occupancy. Space is limited to nine, so register early.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

NAN Profiles on 02/23/2020