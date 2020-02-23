Pair plead guilty to employer scam

Two Little Rock men pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Daniel Burdick, 40, and Brian Lamb, 41, entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall. They each face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

The two were discovered in November 2017 after their employer, the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health, lost approximately $562,501 over four years because of the scheme.

Part of Burdick's and Lamb's jobs was ordering new phones for the North Little Rock company, which assists in environmental cleanups, and its subcontractors.

The company discovered that Burdick and Lamb were ordering cellphones without authorization, the release said. The two would order the phones through the company, pay for them with company money and then sell them online, according to the release.

Burdick and Lamb would then ship the phones to customers and receive payment through PayPal or Western Union, the release said.

The pair completed 283 transactions from 2013 through 2017, with most sales for more than one cellphone.

Metro on 02/23/2020