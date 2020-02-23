Personified: Into the Light provides awareness, refuge, restoration

Tell us about your organization:

• Mission: Into the Light's mission is to provide refuge and restoration to minor-age victims of sexual exploitation and bring education and awareness to the issue of human sex trafficking.

The Missing Piece: An Evening to Restore Hope and Celebrate Freedom Who: Into the Light What: Keynote speaker Tara Madison, anti-trafficking advocate, dinner and silent auction When: 6 p.m. Feb. 27 Where: The Ravington in Centerton Tickets: $50 Attire: Business casual Information: (877) 743-7348 or intothelightus.org

• Service area: 13 counties covering all of Northwest Arkansas and North Central Arkansas.

Our services include: We equip individuals and community partners to identify, recover and support victims of sex trafficking. Our prevention teams educate children weekly in juvenile detention centers, schools and mental health treatment facilities on trafficking and sexual predation. Our team is available 24 hours a day to provide immediate support to trafficked children and ongoing crisis support to all children we serve. The advocacy services we provide extend to navigating all client needs including legal, judicial, safety planning, mental health and medical needs. Often we are the "family" to the kids whose family of origin is not involved. We also meet basic needs on a regular basis such as food, clothing, hygiene, travel, etc.

Average number of people served annually: Last year we served 118 survivors. The number of victims serviced each year continues to grow as more community members are equipped to identify victims.

How is your organization's mission unique? Our mission is unique in that we stand with survivors as they navigate all aspects of their journey forward. In addition to mentoring and advocacy, we work collaboratively with societal sectors to assure each child can effectively navigate both their personal healing and the many intersections with community partners and agencies. Basically, we function as a conduit for the child to access all of the other resources they need.

Why do you work for a nonprofit organization? Honestly, maybe the better question is why do I do this work? To me, nonprofit or not, I will do the work God calls me to. And he has very definitively called me to do this.

Do you have a personal connection to the mission? If so, what is it? I feel I connect on a couple of levels. I understand the vulnerabilities of being a young girl who desires affirming relationships, which is so natural, and just how easy it is for someone to exploit or take advantage of those vulnerabilities. And, as a parent to my beautiful son whom we adopted at age 2, I know well the truth that orphans are frequently highly vulnerable to all kinds of exploitation and abuses.

What part of your job fills the most of your time? Building and developing relationships with community partners, strategic visionaries who understand deeply the need for this work, and honestly, anyone who can help this mission. We relish collaboration because it takes ALL of us to meet the needs of these kids, to increase prevention and to ultimately stop the buying of our children.

What have you learned on the job that you didn't expect? It is mindblowing just how vulnerable children truly are and how this can truly happen to anybody. The utter depth of depravity is breathtaking, but the resiliency of the human spirit wins every time. At ITL we have the honor of assisting survivors along the road to freedom and healing.

What challenges face your organization? Community understanding of the large amount of resources needed to help victims move out of exploitation into survivorhood and the rest of their lives. And quite honestly, the need. The need is enormous. And it isn't some random need. It is children. Our kids. There are more of them needing services than we can meet. So expansion of staffing is always on our minds.

What upcoming fundraisers and/or other events are planned for your organization? We are excited for our Missing Piece dinner Feb. 27 at the Ravington in Centerton. Wow, that's next week! It's is going to be a fun night, with great speakers, food and atmosphere. We still have a few tickets available! Please come join us! See the event info on our site: intothelightus.org/

NAN Profiles on 02/23/2020