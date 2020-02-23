Police investigate double homicide in North Little Rock

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police in North Little Rock were investigating a double homicide Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Ben Street at about 12:45 p.m., according to a news release by North Little Rock police. Authorities said they found two people who were fatally shot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests were listed in the release.

