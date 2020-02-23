Russellville Junior Auxiliary to host benefit ball on Saturday

— Laura Wetzel has lived in Russellville her whole life and has seen the impact that the local Junior Auxiliary has made on the city.

“I have seen it firsthand,” she said. “With clothing emergencies and our lunch-buddy program, I’ve had interaction with kids who are amazing, and I’m happy to get to be a part of their lives.”

So when she was asked to coordinate this year’s Junior Auxiliary of Russellville Children’s Benefit Ball, she gladly jumped on board.

“When they asked me to do it, I said, ‘Sure,’ because I know it is for a good reason,” Wetzel said.

The Benefit Ball is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of the Arkansas River Valley, 600 Macon Ave. in Russellville. It is the Junior Auxiliary’s only fundraiser of the year, and Wetzel said the club uses the event’s proceeds to fund a lot of projects in town.

“For example, every year we do a backpack drive for kids, food drives and clothing emergencies,” she said. “We volunteer at different events around the community, and we give donations to other organizations in town that benefit children.

“That is just some of the examples this gala will benefit.”

Tickets for the black-tie gala are $100 per person or a $175 per couple. So far, JA has sold around 380 tickets. Tickets are sold beforehand, by visiting Junior Auxiliary on Facebook or www.facebook.com/jaofrussellville, or contacting a JA member.

“We are right on track with where we want to be, but we do have limited seating, because we have already ordered the food with an estimation,” Wetzel said. “We would love to get a few more, but we are close to being full.

“If there is any interest left, now is the time.”

The gala will feature live and silent auctions and a live band, Mayday by Midnight. Dover Market Catering will provide the food. Wetzel said the business catered the ball last year and “did a really good job.”

Items up for auction include trips to Lake Tahoe, Boston and Maui, Hawaii. Also available for bidding are a photography package from Jennifer Goodman and an orthodontic package from Dr. Carmella Knoernschild, as well as a weekend-at-the-lake package and a home-makeover package.

Guests can also purchase and view original art from local artists.

“The good thing about the charity ball is that it takes the whole town to make it happen,” Wetzel said. “Between donations, or items for auctions, or the people who take the time and energy to help us set up — it is a great community-involved project.”

She said a lot of local donors contribute items, but also bring food in, and people help set up and serve at the event.

“We have been really lucky,” she said.

Wetzel said the Junior Auxiliary focuses a lot on community education and child welfare. She said the group assists teachers in applying for grants and also hosts a family literacy night.

“I’ve gone to the ball the past four or five years,” Wetzel said. “I like seeing so many people within the community supporting a good cause, and I like seeing what all the auctions have to offer, and the entertainment is really fun as well.

“Generally, it is just a fun night and a chance to do something a little outside of the norm.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.