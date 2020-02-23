Searcy chief focused on physical, mental health

The biggest goal of Brian Dunavan, the new chief of the Searcy Fire Department, is to focus on the well-being and safety of his firefighters.

“Cancer and heart disease are the [top two] killers of firefighters nationwide,” Dunavan said. “We want to do anything that will decrease our chances of getting cancer or heart disease, including keeping our equipment clean and clear of any contaminants.

“It is a small thing that we can do as a culture that can go a long way in preventing future cancers from occurring.”

Dunavan said he encourages his staff to exercise regularly and to not smoke or dip tobacco.

“We do have guys who are working to improve their health with opportunities on shift, including working out and running,” he said. “If they need any help in their diets, we find ways to encourage them to live a healthy life so they can be around a lot longer.”

Dunavan said that because one of the toughest parts of being a firefighter is seeing trauma or people hurt and “coming up on a situation that is too far gone,” there is a team in place right now to help with the mental side of being a firefighter as well.

“We have a debriefing team, a fire chaplain being trained to be able to talk to the guys and have them know they can go to him,” Dunavan said. “We opened it up to other departments and help them if they need us.

“The city also has a crisis program they can speak with and get the help they need. So the city is also taking strides to improve the mental health of their employees.”

Dunavan was named the Searcy fire chief in January. He replaces former chief Andy Woody, who left in December to take the same position in Columbia, Missouri. Dunavan said Woody is originally from Missouri, so the new job allows him the opportunity to be closer to home. Dunavan said he worked for Woody for two years.

“He is very organized and very data-driven,” Dunavan said. “I sat under him and learned the need for data and the need to cut off problems before they occur … with the data system we have in place, including higher areas for traffic and accidents, and what we can do to prevent those from happening again, whether it is a stop sign or street signals, depending on what is occurring.”

Dunavan said the goal is to make the community safer and prevent people from getting hurt.

“I started my career here 23 years ago,” he said. “I just really enjoy this community. I have raised both my children here, and my wife is a schoolteacher here.

“The longer I am here, the more I feel like I can give back to the community, and I just try to do that at every level of my career. When the opportunity arose for the position, I felt like with my background and education, I could be a benefit to the community and the department.”

Dunavan said that right now, there is a five-year strategic plan in place that he is modeling the department after.

“The goals we have set up include increasing the safety of the firefighters and working with the mayor and the direction he is wanting the city going and have our department line up with that plan,” Dunavan said. “We have a lot of good things in place to improve on what we are doing right now.

“As things come up, we can adjust to meet the needs of the community.”

Paul Doan, the founder and pastor at Life Fellowship Assembly of God in Searcy, has known Dunavan for 16 years.

“Brian is a tremendous person,” Doan said. “He is a guy who will do very well as chief. He leads by example but is quiet by nature.

“He is somebody that you can trust completely and is a natural leader.”

Dunavan serves as one of the board members for the church.

“No job is too big or too small around the church,” Doan said. “Many times, if [Dunavan] sees something that needs to be done, instead of complaining about it or asking somebody else to do it, he will just quietly do it.”

Doan said the city could have searched the world over to find somebody to be their best fire chief, but “the best person they needed was right there in the department.”

“I think he will do great — No. 1, because he has the experience, and he knows the battalion chiefs, and he knows everything about how the Searcy Fire Department works …, Doan said of Dunavan.

“I think they made a wise decision by hiring within. They got the right guy,” Doan said.

“Searcy has the feel of a small town,” Dunavan said. “We care about each other, and we take care of each other.

“I just really enjoy this community and what it offers.”

Currently, the Searcy Fire Department has 17 firefighters on two shifts, 18 on another and three administrative positions, as well as three stations centered around the city.

“We do have several places in mind that we are looking at [for a potential new spot] as the city grows,” Dunavan said. “It all depends on the city and which direction it wants to grow.

“Right now, our stations are in good locations and cover the city well. Right now, there is no plan set in concrete for what their plans are for a new annex building.”

Dunavan said the best part about being a firefighter is the camaraderie among the firefighters.

“It is a real family-oriented type of organization,” he said. “We are all family, and it is an opportunity to really help the community.

“It is something you don’t get to do in every job, and it is centered around being a servant to the community. … When they see us, they are in a bad way or in a bad situation, and to be able to help is just a gratifying feeling.”

