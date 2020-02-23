State Division I baseball roundups

SUN BELT

McNEESE STATE 14, UALR 2

UALR 11, NICHOLLS STATE 4

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock were drilled by McNeese State on Saturday at Ray E. Didier Field in Thibodaux, La., but the Trojans bounced back against Nicholls State.

In the first game, Jake Dickson finished with three hits and Clayton Rasbeary had a two-run home in the fourth inning as McNeese State (5-1) rolled. Seven players had hits for the Cowboys, who jumped on UALR quickly. McNeese State scored 10 runs over the first four innings, with Payton Harden and Jordan Yeatts each recording two-run singles in the first and third innings. Rasbeary delivered the big blow with his home run, and the Cowboys were never in any danger from there.

Migo Soto had two hits for the Trojans, who got RBI from John Michael Russ and Houston Parker in the sixth inning to avoid the shutout. Eli Sievert was saddled with the loss after giving up 7 runs on just 1 hit while walking 8.

In Game 2, Nathan Lyons had four hits for UALR (5-2). The teams were tied at 4-4 until the Trojans scored seven runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Lyons. Soto, Kale Emshoff, Ramon Padilla and Jorden Hussein all had two hits each for UALR. Austin Smith came on pitched the final 31/3 innings to get the victory.

NEW ORLEANS 11,

ARKANSAS STATE 0

A four-run third inning gave the University of New Orleans to lift it needed to beat Arkansas State University at Tomlinson Stadium at Kell Field in Jonesboro.

Luther Woullard and Kasten Furr had two hits each while Pearce Howard ended with 3 RBI for New Orleans (3-3), which held the Red Wolves to just five hits. Eric Orze allowed 3 hits and struck out 7 in five innings for the Privateers.

Liam Hicks went 2 for 4 for ASU (2-3). Zach Jackson took the loss after allowing 5 runs on 4 hits in 3 innings. He also struck out three and walked two.

SOUTHLAND

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 5, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 4 (10)

Charlie Fischer's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning allowed Southern Mississippi to pull out the victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Will McGillis had three hits for Southern Mississippi (5-1), which responded to having its five-game winning streak snapped a day earlier by the Bears by putting an end to their three-game run.

The Golden Eagles led 2-0 in the fourth inning on McGillis' two-run home run, but Josh Ragan answered with his own two-run shot in the fifth inning to tie it for UCA (3-3). Southern Mississippi got a run in the fifth and a run in the eighth to take a 4-2 lead before Ragan and Hunter Hicks hit back-to-back RBI-singles in the ninth to tie it. Fischer, however, eventually won it in the next frame when his hit scored Brant Blaylock.

Ragan had two hits and 3 RBI for the Bears. Conner Williams took the loss after giving up 1 run on 2 hits in 12/3 innings.

SWAC

UAPB 14-8, LANE COLLEGE 4-0

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff banged out 21 hits in a doubleheader to take the three-game series from Lane College at Torii Hunter Field in Pine Bluff.

Humberto Maldonado went 2 for 5, including a grand slam in the second inning, for UAPB (3-5), which scored a season-high 14 runs a day after giving up 12 to the Dragons in a loss. Nick Kreutzer had three hits while Justin Robinson, Larry Sims and Brandon Simes all contributed with two hits apiece for the Golden Lions.

Korey Wasson picked up the victory, allowing 4 hits and striking out 8 in 5 innings.

Jordan Smith had two hits for Lane (3-5).

In the nightcap, Austin Krzeminski's two-run home run in the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie to get things going for UAPB. Jaficur Parker and Bryce Roesch added run-scoring hits in the fifth before errors by Lane in the seven and eighth innings led to the Golden Lions' final three runs.

Roesch and Krzeminski finished with two hits each. Rocky King went the distance for the Golden Lions, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 8, to pick up the victory.

