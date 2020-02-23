Sections
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:21 a.m.

Police arrested a suspect Friday in the fatal shooting outside a funeral home in Forrest City, according to the Forrest City Police Department.

Forrest City police officers were called to investigate the Friday afternoon shooting at 1900 S. Washington St. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital in Memphis where he died of his injuries Saturday, the department said.

A witness identified the gunman as Christopher Reed, 35, who was arrested on an adjacent street moments after the gunfire, the Police Department reported. Reed is facing charges of felony first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and five felony counts of aggravated assault, according to the department.

Metro on 02/23/2020

Print Headline: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

