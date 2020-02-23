Woman arrested in Hensley shooting

Pulaski County deputies arrested a woman Saturday in a shooting that injured a man Feb. 12 in Hensley, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Chasity Scroggins is suspected of shooting the man at 8:20 p.m. at 27200 Oak Road in Hensley, according to the sheriff's office report. The man, who is in his 50s, was expected to make a full recovery, the office reported.

Police arrested Scroggins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 7501 Hooks Road in Hensley and took her to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail. Scroggins is charged with felony domestic battery, according to an arrest report.

Metro on 02/23/2020