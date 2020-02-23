Xfinity race halted, to resume today

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was postponed until after the completion of today’s Cup Series race. Rain halted the race Saturday after 50 of the scheduled 200 laps.

The finish is set to resume an hour after after the NASCAR Cup Series’ race concludes. Joe Graf Jr., making his fifth Xfinity start, was the leader when rain stopped the action. Chase Briscoe led a race-high 27 laps, won the first stage and was second.