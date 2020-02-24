2 men found shot dead at home in NLR

One victim in a North Little Rock double homicide Sunday was found in a residence at 1807 Ben St. and the other was found outside on the ground, police said.

The two victims were found dead of gunshot wounds when officers responded to a call about 12:45 p.m.

Police described the victims as adult black men but have not released their identities pending the notification of next of kin.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmGh_YJylrA]

A spokesman for the North Little Rock Police Department, Sgt. Amy Cooper, said she could not give a time frame for when the victims may have been shot and when officers found them, only that the call went out at approximately 12:45 p.m.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, and Cooper said she would release more information when it becomes available.

Metro on 02/24/2020