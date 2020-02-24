Arkansas man, 59, accused of shooting, injuring daughter's boyfriend

A 59-year-old man facing an attempted murder charge is accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in White County, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to a shooting report shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Round Mountain Road in El Paso found Colton Lind suffering from gunshot wounds in the chest and foot, according to a White County sheriff’s office news release.

Authorities said Lind, 28, of El Paso, was transported to a Little Rock hospital for treatment and was later released.

Ross Hudson, also of El Paso, was arrested and booked into the White County jail on one count each of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree terroristic threatening, as well as two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, the release states. An online jail roster showed Hudson remained in the jail late Monday morning.

Hudson is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on April 7.