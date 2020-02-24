AT THE POST

DAY 19 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,500

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,867,384

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $229,548

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,637,836

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Sam Houston, noon; Wheeling (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Delta Downs, 6:15 p.m. (NOTE Live racing resumes Thursday.)

SUNDAY'S STARS

Tyler Baze won two races. Baze won the third race with Big Base ($5.20, $3.40, $2.60), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:46.86 and the eighth race with Lykan ($43.00, $14.20 and $6.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.07. Baze has won nine races in 80 starts this season.

FINAL FURLONG

Background, a 4 ½-length maiden winner Feb. 17, is under consideration for the $1 million Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds March 14, trainer Mike Puhich said Sunday morning. ... Early probables for the $125,000 Spring Fever Stakes for older female sprinters Saturday, according to the Oaklawn racing department: Amy's Challenge for trainer Mac Robertson, Artistic Diva (John Sadler), Break Even (Brad Cox), Headland (Steve Hobby), Midnight Fantasy (Joe Sharp) and What a Fox (Robertino Diodoro).

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 02/24/2020