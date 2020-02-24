Little Rock notebook

Author of Trump

book to talk in LR

Pulitzer Prize winner and Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker will speak in downtown Little Rock on Friday.

Rucker, the author of the new book A Very Stable Genius with national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, will speak at 6 p.m. at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service at 1200 President Clinton Ave.

The book is an insider narrative of Donald Trump's unique presidency with new reporting and insight into its implications, according to a news release from the Clinton School.

The talk will be followed by a book-signing. The event is part of the Clinton School Speaker Series, which are all free and open to the public. Seats can be reserved by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or calling (501) 683-5239.

Authority touts its

sewer line efforts

The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority announced last week that it has served more than 2,500 residents with its sewer service line replacement program.

The program, touted as the only one of its kind in Arkansas, was launched in 2013 and reimburses residential property owners with up to $2,500 toward the cost of replacing the private sewer pipe between homes and the city's sewer mains, according to an authority news release.

The water reclamation authority has reimbursed more than $6 million to property owners in Little Rock and has laid about 200,000 linear feet of new sewer pipes totaling more than 38 miles, according to the release.

Planners OK new

development idea

The Little Rock Planning Commission on Thursday approved a preliminary proposal for a new single-family residential development in west Little Rock.

The planned subdivision, Mergeron Court, has the same name and developer as a subdivision that was planned off of West Markham Street until a judge ruled in March 2019 that the commission had unlawfully approved the developer's plat submission without a preliminary analysis.

A staff report on the planned development at 12115 Rainwood Road states that it will be a gated community consisting of 13 single-family patio homes.

Staff members from the city's Planning and Development Department also noted in the report that several area residents had called with concerns about site drainage, though the Rainwood Cove Neighborhood Association expressed support for the proposal after meeting with the developer and residents of the Carrollton Court neighborhood.

Jamie Collins, the planning department's director, noted before the commission voted that the developer must still submit development plans, including plans for grading and storm drainage, which must be up to city code and department standards.

SundayMonday on 02/24/2020