Candidates in 3 judicial races gather at forum

Wendy Sharum, a candidate for State District Court 6, Fort Smith 2 in the March 3 election, speaks during the League of River Valley Voters candidate forum at the Fort Smith Public Library Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Behind her (from left to right), the candidates for State District Court 6, Fort Smith 3, Michael Gean Pierce and incumbent Claire Borengasser, other candidates for State District Court 6, Fort Smith 2, Jason Hunter and Just Josh Bugeja, and the candidates for State District Court 6, Fort Smith 1, Amy Grimes and incumbent Jim O'Hern, listen. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

FORT SMITH -- Three state district court judgeships in Fort Smith are being contested in the upcoming March 3 election.

One of these is the judgeship for District 6, Fort Smith 1. The position is currently occupied by Jim O'Hern, who is facing challenger Amy Grimes in the election.

In a candidate forum held by the League of River Valley Voters at the Fort Smith Public Library on Thursday, O'Hern said he has tried to come up with innovative means to improve the administration of justice in Fort Smith, with the district court having started two programs during his more than three-year tenure on the bench.

One of these initiatives, which was started in September 2018, is a voluntary community diversion program for those charged with nonviolent misdemeanors, such as shoplifting and public intoxication.

"If they successfully complete the program, then we wipe out their community service, we wipe out their jail time," O'Hern said. "Sometimes, we actually dismiss the charges if they are first-time offenders so it doesn't go on their record, and if they do exceptionally well, we'll sometimes suspend the fines and costs."

The program has had more than 200 graduates since September 2018 and is running at "anywhere from a 47 to a 50, 51% success rate," according to O'Hern.

In April 2019, the Fort Smith District Court started a pilot program for driving-while-intoxicated cases.

"And that program is about to become a full-fledged DWI court program," O'Hern said. "Our team for the DWI court just got its last training the week before last on Friday, and that court is running at about an 85% success rate. It's a yearlong program, and it's for DWI 2 and 3 offenders. If they successfully complete the program, then we wipe out their jail time."

O'Hern said he would like to continue serving the residents of Fort Smith and come up with more programs.

O'Hern's opponent, Grimes, an administrative law judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission, said during the same forum that she believes district court should be effective, efficient and contributing. She said she will ensure, if elected, that the district court is effective in the administration of justice and that funds from taxpayers are used both effectively and efficiently.

"I will work to ensure that, if we're going to have these alternative sentencing programs, that they make effective and efficient use of tax dollars and that they hold participants accountable, and return those that are appropriate to our community, to be part of our contributing members of our Fort Smith society and our Fort Smith community," Grimes said.

"I disagree with Mr. O'Hern on the success rate of these programs," she said. "I do not feel that they have a very good success rate. I feel we can do better. We've got to face the fact that we have to deal with jail overcrowding and hold the appropriate offenders accountable."

Grimes also explained her perspective that district judges need to be proactive and involved in the Fort Smith community. Specifically, she said they must be involved on boards, commissions and other such groups where they can listen to what residents are talking about.

"As your next district judge, I will listen to the citizens of Fort Smith; I will hold people accountable and help people when it's appropriate," Grimes said.

All of the candidates in the races for the two other contested district court judgeships were featured in Thursday's League of River Valley Voters forum. They are Jason Hunter, Wendy Sharum and Just Josh Bugeja for the District 6, Fort Smith 2 position, which is currently occupied by Samuel Terry; and challenger Michael Gean Pierce and incumbent Claire Borengasser for District 6, Fort Smith 3. The positions come with four-year terms.

The candidates presented the audience with their professional and personal backgrounds, their experience, and what they would bring to the judgeships for which they are running.

Early voting for the March 3 election began Tuesday.

State Desk on 02/24/2020