Fayetteville Roots Festival releases music lineup

The Fayetteville Roots Festival will return in 2020 with three Grammy-nominated artists.

The festival will be Aug. 26-30 and feature Grammy-nominated artists Bettye LaVette, Madison Cunningham and Hayes Carll.

Music will be played at three Fayetteville locations: the Town Center, George's Majestic Lounge and Pratt Place Inn and Barn.

Artists from the Ozarks are also set to perform.

The festival will offer meals from chefs with locally sourced ingredients, which focus on supporting regional farmers, chefs and restaurants.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Fayetteville Roots Festival ticketing page.