Food trucks, farmers market await council review in NLR

A request to establish a food truck court and an indoor farmers market in the Park Hill area is scheduled to go before the North Little Rock City Council tonight.

The enterprise would be located at a former automobile service center at 3623 JFK Blvd. Joy Evans, the applicant for the project, said the property would have food trucks and a small enclosed patio outside, while a farmers market and crafts store would be housed inside.

Evans said the maximum number of food trucks would be four, and they would alternate. Electricity would be provided for the trucks to avoid the need for generators.

Food truck owners would be able to rent spots daily, weekly or monthly, she said.

"The vision that I have for this is that the customers will purchase their food of choice from a variety of options, and they can either take the food to go or they can dine on the inside where there will be seating provided or can dine in the patio section when weather permits," Evans said in her application to the city's Planning Commission.

The building has three overhead doors that would be opened to allow patrons to enjoy the weather and the Park Hill Historic District atmosphere.

"This seems like a good fit [for Park Hill]," said Norman Clifton, chairman of the commission, which approved the idea at its Feb. 11 meeting.

Evans said hours of operation haven't been solidified, but she suggested closing time shouldn't exceed 9 or 10 p.m. She expects the business would be open five days a week.

Neighbors in the area expressed concern at the Planning Commission meeting about how the influx of people might affect parking for residents of the area.

"This could be a traffic issue," said Steve White, vice chairman of the commission.

Evans said she is working on getting a lease agreement to use a property across the street for overflow parking. The commission is requiring Evans to secure a lease before the project can move forward.

Council member Beth White expressed the excitement the district has shown for the idea.

"The only reason we have a food court opportunity is because of these ladies," she said. "Park Hill really wants this concept."

Metro on 02/24/2020