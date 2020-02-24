Police Beat

Gun taken from car;

A Little Rock teenager was arrested Friday after a victim said he saw the suspect near his parked car, which was left unlocked, the day before and later noticed that his Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol was missing from the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

On Friday, the suspect's mother contacted the sheriff's office and said she had located the gun, according to the report.

The teen had admitted to his mother that he took the pistol, and he told her the location of the weapon, the report says.

The deputy contacted a prosecutor who advised that the 16-year-old be charged as an adult. Joseph Fairchild was arrested without incident, according to the report, and was charged with breaking or entering, a felony.

Fairchild was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he did not appear on an inmate roster as of Sunday evening.

Police arrested a Woodson man Saturday on charges including disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after he pulled his pants down and told officers that he "had to pee," according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police were responding to a traffic accident near East Roosevelt Road and Airport Road when they found Michael Gooden, 33, in the passenger seat, the arrest report says.

Gooden was very intoxicated and began yelling and cursing at officers when they helped him from the car and attempted to identify him, according to the report.

He then pulled down his pants, the report says.

Gooden was charged with obstruction of government operations, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

Gooden did not appear on a roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail on Sunday night.

