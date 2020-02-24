Huffine, Storms solid as Arkansas takes win

Senior Keely Huffine hit her first career home run in the bottom of the third inning as the University of Arkansas (12-2) never looked back in a 5-1 victory over Marist (4-5) on Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park in Fayetteville

Senior pitcher Autumn Storms improved to 7-0 this season and struck out nine in just four innings of work.

Arkansas' offense was jumpstarted by Huffine, who was slotted in the ninth position of the lineup, as she laced a two-run home run to left in the third. Later in the inning with a runner on first, junior Braxton Burnside drove a line drive double off the left-field wall to go up 3-0. Junior Danielle Gibson capitalized with a liner into left to cap off the four-run third.

After Marist cut the lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning, junior Ryan Jackson answered by hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-1 Arkansas

Burnside and junior Kayla Green each had two hits for the Razorbacks.

Caroline Baratta led Marist with two hits.

