• Phil Murphy, New Jersey's governor, announced that he will undergo surgery next month to remove a tumor from his left kidney, saying in a tweet that "the prognosis is very good and I'm profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early."

• Daniel Miner, a convicted killer serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder, escaped from a Childersburg, Ala., work release center and was last seen wearing state prison-issued clothing, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.

• Darryl Freeman, 17, of Charles County, Md., was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related counts, accused of killing the teenage son of a Prince George's County police officer in an encounter that authorities said appeared to be drug-related.

• Gina Serna, a specialist with the environmental agency Cornare, said "it's urgent" that action be taken to contain the population of hippopotamuses in Colombia, which are the descendants of four hippos that were taken to the country by drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1980s and escaped after his death.

• Jossie Bowen, 26, of Boaz, Ala., was arrested after, police said, Bowen and his sister went to a credit union to confront her ex-husband over a joint account they had when they were married, leading to a dispute that ended when the man was fatally shot.

• Orlene Garcia, a post office supervisor in Glynn County, Ga., said loose dogs are such a problem at the Transvilla Mobile Home Park that mail has not been delivered there since a dog bit a mail carrier in December, and residents of the park will have to pick up their mail at the post office "until we can come up with a solution."

• Cole Kelley, 8, was welcomed back to Mars Hill School in Florence, Ala., by hundreds of family members, friends, classmates and members of the community after he and his parents had been away from home for 15 months while Cole battled a rare genetic disease.

• Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, a Palo Alto, Calif., couple who disappeared on Valentine's Day from their rental cottage in the Inverness forest, were rescued after they were spotted in a ravine deep in the woods, where they had been surviving on a puddle of water for nine days.

• Ward Calhoun, a Lauderdale County, Miss., sheriff's deputy, said a 35-year-old man died of smoke inhalation after he drove a car into his mobile home during an argument with a woman, then lit the home on fire and refused to leave.

A Section on 02/24/2020