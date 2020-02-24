Indiana fights off dry spells, Penn State

Indiana Coach Archie Miller reacts to a basket in the second half of the Hoosiers’ 68-60 victory over Penn State on Sunday. (AP/Michael Conroy)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- In a game full of wild swings, Indiana boxed out No. 9 Penn State.

The Hoosiers let a 19-point first-half lead completely disappear, fell behind by six and then rallied for a 68-60 victory Sunday.

"We play the game in 10 four-minute battles or rounds like a fight," Indiana Coach Archie Miller said. "There is going to be swings and you have to fight through it and find way to weather it."

Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten).

"We got off to great start and should have had a bigger lead going into halftime, but we made some dumb errors," Miller said. "We took a huge punch in the second half and times this year that punch has hurt us a lot more. "

Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers, who made their final four free throws to help seal the win.

"At the end of the game, we made almost every single hard hustle play," Miller said. "We were able to make some plays when it was tough. We found a way to finish. For the most part, we played smart. We fought and finished the last two games well defensively."

Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

"Lamar was great but he needs help," Penn State Coach Patrick Chambers said. "When we are successful we are sharing the basketball. We were relying on one guy."

Penn State has been without Myreon Jones, who is averaging 14.1 points, who has missed the last five games with an undisclosed illness.

"You have [to] give them a little bit of a pass when you have a guy that good that is not playing," Miller said. "Hopefully, he comes back because they are having a great year. They always grind you out and play hard."

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with 12 unanswered points to slice Indiana's 13-point halftime lead to 37-36. The Hoosiers' cold streak continued as Penn State took a 48-42 lead with 12:17 left.

"We came out at halftime and punched back," Chambers said, echoing the boxing theme. "That's a tough environment and we competed until the end."

In a game of long scoring droughts by each team, the Hoosiers regained control with a 11-0 run punctuated by a dunk by Jackson-Davis to take a 55-48 lead.

NO. 25 OHIO STATE 79,

NO. 7 MARYLAND 72

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland, snapping the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak.

Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.

Kaleb Wesson scored 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Leading scorer Jalen Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, was held to eight. Anthony Cowan, who averages 16.9, scored 10 before fouling out.

NO. 15 CREIGHTON 81,

NO. 21 BUTLER 59

OMAHA, Neb. -- Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his three-pointers and finished with 25 points, and Creighton beat Butler for its fourth consecutive win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind conference-leading Seton Hall.

Butler (19-9, 7-8), which dropped its third consecutive game, played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle.

Zegarowski led Creighton's torrid shooting performance, setting his career high with the seven three-pointers.

Christian Bishop had a career-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

Henry Baddley led Butler with 13 points and Sean McDermott added 10.

NO. 16 SETON HALL 81,

ST. JOHN'S 65

NEWARK, N.J. -- Myles Powell scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds and Seton Hall beat St. John's.

Jared Rhoden added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Romero Gill had 12 points while going 6 for 6 from the floor in the wire-to-wire victory for the Pirates (20-7, 12-3 Big East).

LJ Figueroa led St. John's (14-13, 3-11) with 19 points, while Julian Champagnie had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Sports on 02/24/2020