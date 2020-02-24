Man, 27, shot outside Little Rock apartment, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot early Sunday outside an apartment complex on Geyer Springs Road, police said.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 5201 Geyer Springs Road and found a man lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds in his lower abdomen and left arm, according to a report by Little Rock police.

The man, 27-year-old Edmon Moffett, told police he did not know who shot him and could not provide a description of the shooter, according to the report. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

A black Cadillac at the scene listed in the report as registered to Moffett had bullet holes on the driver’s side, front and passenger side.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Moffett is in stable condition.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

A 22-year-old told police he was shot by a stranger later that day, around 10 p.m., while walking on Dreher Lane near Geyer Springs Road, about 2 miles away.