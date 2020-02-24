Sections
Little Rock Zoo welcomes baby penguin

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 9:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Sarah Stuart points out an ocelot to her sons Colin and Matthew at the Little Rock Zoo in this July 19, 2019, file photo. ( Jeff Gammons)

The Little Rock Zoo on Monday announced the birth of a new penguin chick.

Dory, a female African penguin, was born to mother Skipper and father Eze in November, the zoo said in a news release.

Her birth came at the recommendation of the African Penguin Species Survival Plan, a program that cooperatively manages penguin species in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to further conservation goals.

Skipper and Eze are the most successful breeding pair at the Little Rock Zoo, according to officials. They have parented six of the nine penguin chicks born at the zoo. Along with Skipper, several of the chicks have become ambassador penguins for the zoo to the public.

The African penguin is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species, meaning there is a risk of extinction in the wild.

Visitors can see Dory at the Laura P. Nicol Penguin exhibit, along with the other penguins, the release states.

