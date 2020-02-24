Man beaten with metal rod during robbery in west Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was beaten with a metal rod during a robbery Saturday evening in west Little Rock, police say.

A 60-year-old man told investigators he was walking around 6:30 p.m. near his home on Springwood Drive when a vehicle approached and stopped, according to a police report.

A stranger in the vehicle demanded the man hand over his wallet, the report states, and the 60-year-old refused and walked away.

The vehicle continued following while its driver demanded the wallet, according to the report, until the man finally got out of the vehicle.

He reached into the vehicle, grabbed a metal rod and ran toward the 60-year-old, the report states.

The would-be robber struck the 60-year-old in the legs while continuing to demand the wallet, police said, but ran away when another person arrived.

The 60-year-old told police nothing was stolen, according to the report. He declined medical treatment.

Officers searched the area for the robber but did not make an arrest. No description of the robber or his vehicle were included in the report.