Man's body found at Lake Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Search and rescue divers found the body of Robert Elmer on Friday in about 10 feet of water near the dam at the northwest corner of Lake Fayetteville.

Elmer, 61, of Springdale was reported missing Feb. 10. His car was found parked in Veterans Park near the lake Feb. 12.

Law enforcement and emergency services agencies had been searching the area, both on land and in the lake, since then.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, a police spokesman, said Friday's search began about 9 a.m.

"About 9:48 a.m., sonar images that looked like a body in the water were reported," Murphy said. "By 10:30 a.m., it was confirmed that it was a body. About 12:08 p.m., they got the body out."

Murphy said Elmer was wearing the clothing in which he was last seen and that his wallet was in his clothes, enabling searchers to confirm his identity.

Conditions at the lake required the dive team members to search the lake bottom by hand once sonar gave them a location, according to Capt. Josh McConnell with the Washington County sheriff's office.

The water temperature at the surface was 43 degrees, and there was zero visibility below the surface.

The body wasn't caught on any obstructions.

The dive team was in the water for about five minutes before it found Elmer's body.

The body was found in a cove south of the dam, resting on the lake bottom, McConnell said.

That area of the lake hadn't been searched before Friday.

State Desk on 02/24/2020